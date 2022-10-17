ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

WOLF

United Children's Home in West Hazleton damaged by fire

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Residents of a children's home in West Hazleton were forced out on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. According to the West Hazleton Fire Department, crews were called to the United Children's Home on West...
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

NEPA Parent Pathways Program

NEPA (WOLF) — Misericordia University held a press conference Thursday to announce the NEPA Parent Pathways Program. The program is designed to provide aid to single-parent families living in poverty. It will create new access points for families to engage in higher education, training and high-skill trades. Katherine Pohlidal,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Multiple crews respond to business fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a business fire in Plymouth on Thursday afternoon. According to Plymouth Borough Fire Chief Bill Evans, the fire broke out around 2 PM at the Bayard Printing Group on West Main Street. Chief Evans said paper inside a printing press caught on fire and caused damage to the middle front interior of the building.
PLYMOUTH, PA
WOLF

Multiple mailboxes vandalized in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the vandalism of several mailboxes throughout Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a vandal, or vandals, damaged three mailboxes on Palisades Drive with a blunt object sometime between midnight and 7 AM on Monday. The damage to the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Potential threat to Tamaqua area found non-credible by police

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A non-specific threat was received at the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center Wednesday morning that prompted the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Agency to alert Tamaqua residents of a potential threat in the area. Officials say the threat may have indicated that Tamaqua was...
TAMAQUA, PA
WOLF

Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores

(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Carbon county puts preservation on the ballot

Jim Thorpe, Carbon County — A question on Carbon County’s ballot on November 8th asks voters if they want the county to borrow up to 10 million dollars for water, land and farmland conservation. The group Carbon County Citizens for water, farms, and land created the vote. They...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill County DA requests grant due to higher gun crime rates

Pottsville, Schuylkill County — A rise in gun crimes in Schuylkill County has the District attorney’s office taking action. They’ve put in an application for Pennsylvania’s gun violence investigation and prosecution grant. Michael A. O'Pake is Schuylkill's district attorney. “We have a situation, and it’s state-wide,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Spooky Scavenger Hunt in Local Lackawanna County Cemeteries

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Looking for something spooky to do?. What’s better than a scavenger hunt in 8 cemeteries within Lackawanna County. The Lackawanna County Historical Society’s 2022 hunt, “Guys, Gals and Graves” takes guests on an interactive adventure to unique burials to learn local history.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police search for gas station burglary suspect

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Pittston Area School District gets shotguns and rifles for each school

Pittston, Luzerne Co. — The Pittston area school district announced last night that they have purchased shotguns and ar-15s for all 4 schools in the district. “You’re constantly updating your safety plan, you’re constantly looking at the latest and greatest technology," said Superintendent Kevin Booth. "Safety, it never stops.”
WOLF

Mother faces multiple charges, accused of DUI with child in vehicle

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was arrested by Pocono Township Police on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence with her 8-year-old child in the car. According to police, shortly after 6 PM on October 16th, officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a reported disabled vehicle.
SWIFTWATER, PA
WOLF

PA House Debate at University of Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Election day is just three weeks away - so the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County - is hosting a series of debates for house and senate candidates. Tuesday's event featured House seat candidates Kyle Mullins and William Torbeck. The debate took...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Coming to Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre will soon be home to a Hall of Fame. During a news conference today in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, members of the community announced the creation of the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Convicted felon from Scranton pleads guilty to weapon charge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition pled guilty to having both in Lackawanna County after police seized them from his vehicle earlier this year. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 50-year-old Yasin Abdul-Mattin, of Scranton, pled guilty on Thursday...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Poll Workers May be Needed in the Upcoming Election

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “Well, if you don’t vote, you don’t really have a say” says Leslie and Beverly Allen of Monroe County. The November midterm election is just two weeks away. Ballot boxes in Monroe County are already starting to fill up ahead of the election with mail -in and absentee ballots.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

