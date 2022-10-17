Read full article on original website
WOLF
United Children's Home in West Hazleton damaged by fire
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Residents of a children's home in West Hazleton were forced out on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. According to the West Hazleton Fire Department, crews were called to the United Children's Home on West...
WOLF
NEPA Parent Pathways Program
NEPA (WOLF) — Misericordia University held a press conference Thursday to announce the NEPA Parent Pathways Program. The program is designed to provide aid to single-parent families living in poverty. It will create new access points for families to engage in higher education, training and high-skill trades. Katherine Pohlidal,...
WOLF
Multiple crews respond to business fire in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a business fire in Plymouth on Thursday afternoon. According to Plymouth Borough Fire Chief Bill Evans, the fire broke out around 2 PM at the Bayard Printing Group on West Main Street. Chief Evans said paper inside a printing press caught on fire and caused damage to the middle front interior of the building.
WOLF
Multiple mailboxes vandalized in Monroe County
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the vandalism of several mailboxes throughout Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a vandal, or vandals, damaged three mailboxes on Palisades Drive with a blunt object sometime between midnight and 7 AM on Monday. The damage to the...
WOLF
One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WOLF
Explore Schuylkill will start development on county craft beverage trail app
Pottsville, Schuylkill County — Governor Wolf has announced 1.7 million dollars in grants towards the alcohol industry in the Commonwealth. Schuylkill's tourism board was one of the 27 to receive the funding. Explore Schuylkill will receive over $26,000 dollars. They plan to use the money to make an app...
WOLF
Potential threat to Tamaqua area found non-credible by police
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A non-specific threat was received at the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center Wednesday morning that prompted the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Agency to alert Tamaqua residents of a potential threat in the area. Officials say the threat may have indicated that Tamaqua was...
WOLF
Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores
(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
WOLF
Some Residents of a Scranton Apartment Building Have not Received Mail in Months
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One apartment complex in Lackawanna County has seen delays in mail delivery and even items being returned to their original sender in the past few months. It's not sitting well with those who depend on the U.S. Postal system to deliver important medications, among other things.
WOLF
Carbon county puts preservation on the ballot
Jim Thorpe, Carbon County — A question on Carbon County’s ballot on November 8th asks voters if they want the county to borrow up to 10 million dollars for water, land and farmland conservation. The group Carbon County Citizens for water, farms, and land created the vote. They...
WOLF
Schuylkill County DA requests grant due to higher gun crime rates
Pottsville, Schuylkill County — A rise in gun crimes in Schuylkill County has the District attorney’s office taking action. They’ve put in an application for Pennsylvania’s gun violence investigation and prosecution grant. Michael A. O'Pake is Schuylkill's district attorney. “We have a situation, and it’s state-wide,...
WOLF
Spooky Scavenger Hunt in Local Lackawanna County Cemeteries
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Looking for something spooky to do?. What’s better than a scavenger hunt in 8 cemeteries within Lackawanna County. The Lackawanna County Historical Society’s 2022 hunt, “Guys, Gals and Graves” takes guests on an interactive adventure to unique burials to learn local history.
WOLF
Police search for gas station burglary suspect
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
WOLF
New program to bring digital mental health services to schools in NEPA
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today State Representative Aaron Kaufer announced that new mental health services are coming to schools across Pennsylvania. The services will be offered digitally through a United Kingdom-based company called Kooth. "So often children don't know where to turn or where to get help, and...
WOLF
Pittston Area School District gets shotguns and rifles for each school
Pittston, Luzerne Co. — The Pittston area school district announced last night that they have purchased shotguns and ar-15s for all 4 schools in the district. “You’re constantly updating your safety plan, you’re constantly looking at the latest and greatest technology," said Superintendent Kevin Booth. "Safety, it never stops.”
WOLF
Mother faces multiple charges, accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was arrested by Pocono Township Police on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence with her 8-year-old child in the car. According to police, shortly after 6 PM on October 16th, officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a reported disabled vehicle.
WOLF
PA House Debate at University of Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Election day is just three weeks away - so the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County - is hosting a series of debates for house and senate candidates. Tuesday's event featured House seat candidates Kyle Mullins and William Torbeck. The debate took...
WOLF
Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Coming to Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre will soon be home to a Hall of Fame. During a news conference today in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, members of the community announced the creation of the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
WOLF
Convicted felon from Scranton pleads guilty to weapon charge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition pled guilty to having both in Lackawanna County after police seized them from his vehicle earlier this year. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 50-year-old Yasin Abdul-Mattin, of Scranton, pled guilty on Thursday...
WOLF
Poll Workers May be Needed in the Upcoming Election
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “Well, if you don’t vote, you don’t really have a say” says Leslie and Beverly Allen of Monroe County. The November midterm election is just two weeks away. Ballot boxes in Monroe County are already starting to fill up ahead of the election with mail -in and absentee ballots.
