Fidelity Offers Ethereum Trading and Custody to Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, part of one of the most prominent asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments, announced this week it will offer Ethereum trading and custody services to its base of institutional clients. The new product should be ready before the end of this month. According to an e-mail,...
Spectrum Markets’ Q3 2022 Turnover Jumps 136%
Spectrum Markets, a pan-European derivatives trading venue owned by IG Group, reported a turnover of €836 million for the third quarter, which is a yearly increase of 136 percent. It was pushed upwards by a 102 percent rise in trading volume year-over-year as 401 million securitized derivatives were traded...
Broker OANDA Rebrands, Launches Crypto Trading Service in US Market
OANDA, a longtime player in the multi-asset retail trading industry, has added crypto trading ability to its platform for users in the United States. The crypto trading offering was launched in partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure company, the broker announced on Friday. Crypto trading now available through OANDA!...
The Number of French Retail Investors Declined by 35% in Q3: AMF
Market volatility amid the economic impact of the pandemic resulted in an influx of retail traders. However, now the tide has turned. On Friday, the French financial market supervisor, locally known as Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), revealed around a 35 percent decline in the number of individuals making equity transactions in the third quarter of 2022.
Wall Street breaks winning streak as Treasury yields rise
Wall Street in the red as yields hit fresh multi-year highs. Wall Street closed in the red on Wednesday, breaking its two-day winning streak due to rising Treasury yields and weakness from earnings losers such as Abbott Laboratories more than offsetting strong gains from earnings winners like Netlix. The yield...
Neobank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Product
N26, the German neobank headquartered in Berlin, announced on Thursday the launch of a new cryptocurrency trading product dubbed N26 Crypto. Austrian customers will be the first to test new functionalities via the N26 App, while other markets will be gradually added in the upcoming months. N26 Crypto offers access...
The Cutting Edge: Advances in Trading Technology
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is right around the corner. Set to kick off its ten-year anniversary on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate, this year’s FMLS is shaping up as one of the biggest events of this fall. FMLS22 features an expanded content track and two full days of...
Consob Blocks 780 Illegal Platforms with the Latest Addition of Six
Consob, which regulates the financial market in Italy, published a new list on Thursday, blocking an additional six platforms for illegally offering financial services in the country. The names on the list are CMS Ltd, Clandestiny Group LLC, Cryptopay Limited, Axicapitals, Sureinvest and British Trade Limited. The new list came...
FTX US Deal with Voyager Offers 72% Funds Recovery
According to court documents from this week, clients of the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital might have a chance to recover some of their funds. Under a preliminary deal with FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange regulated in the United States, customers may be able to obtain over 70% of their accounts' initial value.
Interactive Brokers’ Q3 Revenue Strengthens by 70%
Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) reported net revenue of $790 million for the three months, between July ad September, which is an increase of 70 percent year-over-year. The adjusted figure increased to $847 million from $650 million. The overall figure was dragged by interest income that jumped 73 percent to...
Nasdaq Reports 6% Jump in Q3 2022 Revenue
Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a major US stock exchange operator, published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting a six percent jump in net revenues compared to the same period a year earlier. The company generated $890 million in revenue for the period. The company divides its business...
Binance Gains Crypto License in Cyprus
Crypto exchange Binance has further strengthened its regulatory position with a new license from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The Class 3 registration as a Crypto Asset Services Provider (CASP) was granted to the locally formed Binance Cyprus Limited on October 20. “Registration in Cyprus is an important step...
Celsius Network Reportedly Faces US Federal Investigation
A bankrupt crypto lender, Celsius Network is now facing a federal investigation in the United States due to its alleged operational irregularities, according to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday. “The number and extent of investigations of the debtors by governmental entities is significant: Celsius is apparently subject to enforcement...
Finalto 360 – Enhance Your Performance
Finalto might be gaining a great reputation for its award-winning liquidity and outstanding service, but have you heard of our Brokerage in a Box – Finalto 360?. Stacey Van Niekerk, B2B Business Development Manager at Finalto, is highly involved in the Finalto 360 solution. She discusses with us how excited she is about the updates and developments to the solution, and how brokers can benefit from cherry-picking some key technology, or adopting the whole 360 suite.
Nuri (Previously Bitwala) Is Closing Down
Berlin-based Nuri (previously Bitwala) is shutting down its business as the digital bank failed to raise funds or find an acquirer. It cited the “tough economical & political environment of the past months” behind the drastic decision. Nuri is closing down its business operations. We ask our customers...
Equinix Commits $45M to Building Its Second Data Centre in Colombia
Equinix, a Nasdaq-listed digital infrastructure company, has dedicated $45 million to build its second data centre in Colombia. The new international business exchange data centre, to be based in Bogotá, will be launched during the first half of 2023, Equinix announced on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital...
CySEC Revokes ICF Membership of MPS, Finteractive and Two Others
On Thursday, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced that it has withdrawn the Investors Compensation Fund membership of four companies: MPS Marketplace Securities, Sharelink Securities & Financial Services, Finteractive and Woodbrook Group. The Cyprus Investor Fund (CIF) licenses of all four companies were withdrawn earlier this year. The...
Yen plunge continues; UK inflation returns to double digits
Yen extends freefall as traders defy intervention warnings. Pound slides after UK inflation returns to double digits. Equities extend recovery on better earnings results. Intervention warnings intensify as dollar nears 150 yen. The US dollar traded slightly lower against most of the other major currencies on Tuesday but rebounded somewhat...
New Operational Resilience Regulations Loom amid Financial Sector’s Ongoing Outage Problem
The financial sector is a cornerstone of the global digital economy. Every day, countless commercial and retail customers around the world depend on reliable access to critical services from financial sector institutions (FSIs). Any interruptions can bring business, and life as we know it, to a screeching halt and inflict severe wide-ranging consequences worldwide. The financial sector has always shown an understanding of this reality and is well-known for investing more in digital operational resiliency than virtually any other industry.
KYC and Why it Matters
Ongoing shifts in the regulatory space have necessitated greater accountability, emphasizing the importance of Know Your Customer or KYC protocols. In a world wrought with fraud, risk, and data breaches, KYC is a pivotal tool in helping safeguard companies, individuals, or entities. What is the meaning of KYC?. KYC is...
