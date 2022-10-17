ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
NBC Miami

3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress

BEIJING — (AP) — The closing session of a major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party got underway Saturday. The roughly 2,000 delegates were expected to approve changes to the party constitution that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping's hold on power. They also will formally...

