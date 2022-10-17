Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...
NBC Miami
3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress
BEIJING — (AP) — The closing session of a major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party got underway Saturday. The roughly 2,000 delegates were expected to approve changes to the party constitution that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping's hold on power. They also will formally...
NBC Miami
EU Leaders Give Political Backing to Gas Price Cap — But Details Yet to Be Hammered Out
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Friday moved one step closer to establishing a cap on gas prices after several months of discussions, with Germany now conceding that the idea "makes sense." The EU has been battling against an unprecedented energy shock stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However,...
