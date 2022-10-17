Read full article on original website
Bayonetta Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Was Actually Offered $15,000 For Bayonetta 3, New Report Says
New details have come to light regarding the Bayonetta 3 voice acting situation. For those just catching up, Hellena Taylor--who voiced Bayonetta in the first two games--is not coming back for the third title due to a reported pay dispute. In a series of videos uploaded to Twitter over the weekend, Taylor claimed she was offered $4,000 for Bayonetta 3, a figure she said was "insulting."
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Leaks Online, So Beware Of Spoilers
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale has seemingly leaked online, two days before it's scheduled to premiere this Sunday, October 23. People on social media have reported that the episode is floating out there on the internet, while IGN has confirmed the leak. Just how the finale leaked...
Digimon World: Next Order Is Coming To Nintendo Switch And PC February 2023
Bandai Namco has announced that Digimon World: Next Order is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC next year. A new trailer for the JRPG has been released showing off the game in action, and revealing that it will be coming to the new platforms February 22, 2023. Discussing the upcoming release, Bandai Namco said, "Originally released in 2017, the game puts players in the shoes of a DigiDestined, tasked with rebuilding the Digital World that has been put under complete chaos. To help them in this challenge, players will be able to find and recruit among over 200 Digimon that they’ll have to feed, train, and form a bond with."
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front.
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
Sony Deletes Bloodborne Tweet That Caused Fans To Believe An Announcement Was Coming
Sony deleted a tweet about Bloodborne today in what seems like a mix-up and not necessarily a tease for a sequel, remaster, PC release, or anything else related to the franchise. Earlier today, the official Sony Twitter account posted a tweet asking the account's 5.5 million followers to try to...
Alan Wake Remastered - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 With Massive Change To Specialists Coming Late November, Report Says
Battlefield 2042's next season will kick off in late November, according to a new report. Insider Gaming cites sources familiar with EA's internal release schedule that claim Season 3 will begin on November 22. The report said Battlefield 2042 players can expect at least one new map and Specialist character...
Every Persona 5 Royal Crossword Puzzle Answer - Earn Free Knowledge Points
Playing through the massive game, you'll soon find Persona 5 Royal contains a series of crossword puzzles, in fact. Throughout the course of the in-game year, you'll find a book on the table furthest from the entrance door in Leblanc. Interact with the book and you'll then be prompted to solve a crossword. If you're successful in figuring it out, you'll be rewarded with one knowledge point for free, and it's worth doing because it doesn't consume any in-game time. This is a great way to earn easy knowledge points in Persona 5 Royal.
Overwatch 2 - Echo Hero Guide
One of the newest damage heroes in Overwatch 2 is Echo, a futuristic robot that's been programmed to inflict maximum casualties on any battlefield she touches. Echo is an extremely versatile hero that's already generated some buzz in the early going of Overwatch 2. Not only can this hero deal significant damage, but she has a number of mobility abilities that can give enemies fits when trying to take her down.
The Callisto Protocol Hasn't Been Delayed, But It Is Getting A 60FPS Mode
After some speculation that The Callisto Protocol had been delayed, the official Twitter account reassured fans that it's still coming out this year--and has a 60fps performance mode. Yesterday, October 18, a. on gaming forum ResetEra pointed out the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale page noted that The Callisto Protocol...
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Story Trailer - Winters' Finale
Resident Evil Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022, and includes the base game with 3 major new features: ・Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective. ・The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages. ・Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan's daughter, Rosemary.
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Preview
When Capcom officially announced it was remaking Resident Evil 4, Kurt was apprehensive. The original Resident Evil 4 is not without its blemishes--it is, after all, a 17-year-old game. But tank controls and Ashley Graham aside, his apprehension was largely tied to whether Capcom could capture the spirit of the original.
Insomniac’s Wolverine Launch Window, According To Microsoft | GameSpot News
As spotted by Tech4Gamers, some recent filings from Microsoft in relation to the UK's Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation claim that Wolverine will release in 2023. In the document, Microsoft noted how PlayStation has a "large portfolio of high-quality exclusive content," arguing that the latter wouldn't be massively affected by the acquisition. Microsoft goes on to note the range of exclusive titles coming to the console, saying, "PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken."
God Of War Developers Often Debated Splitting Ragnarok Into Two Games
Some God of War fans were surprised when Sony's Santa Monica Studio revealed that the upcoming Ragnarok will conclude the "norse saga" of the franchise. However, a new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the team behind the game frequently debated whether to make the norse saga a trilogy or not, with director Cory Barlog making the final call.
Bethesda Senior Designer Ferret Baudoin Has Passed Away
On October 15, Fallout 76 lead designer Eric "Ferret" Baudoin passed away. The info came via Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner on Twitter and a Facebook tribute group memorializing Baudoin. According to Kenneth Vigue, founder of the charity Fallout For Hope and creator of Chad: A Fallout 76 story...
