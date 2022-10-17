Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Fighting Fan In Ireland, Vince McMahon's Reaction & More
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an interview. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about a wld story about fighting a fan in Ireland who was harassing Randy Orton, what Vince McMahon told him about the incident when he returned to the states and more. Featured...
rajah.com
Baron Corbin Says Triple H Is One Of The Best In Putting Together A Wrestling Show
WWE RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about a number of topics such as how Triple H is successful as WWE's Head of Creative because he was a huge star during the Attitude Era. Baron Corbin said:. “He thrived during the Attitude...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks WWE Veterans Beating The Crap Out Of Daniel Puder
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on “TheBubbaArmy” YouTube show to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder started getting really arrogant and how it would lead to four WWE veterans beating the crap out of him and throwing him over the top rope at the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
William Regal Says Triple H Had An Excellent Eye For Booking The Right Matches
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H had an excellent eye for booking the right matches and putting the right people together. William Regal said:. “Triple...
rajah.com
Brian Hebner Talks AEW Having The Kingdom Debut Prior To Their Final IMPACT TV Appearance
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how happy he is for The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis) for the opportunity they are getting in AEW because they're wonderful people, but what pisses him off and infuriates him is they still have appearances on IMPACT Wrestling TV that the company previously taped, though have not yet aired.
rajah.com
Roman Reigns Responds To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul's preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?. "The Tribal Chief" took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
Road Dogg On Billy Gunn's DX Reunion Absence: "It Broke My Heart"
During the latest recording of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian “Road Dogg” James addressed Billy Gunn's absence from the recent DX reunion on Raw. Check out Road Dogg's comments below:. “It broke my heart, and I...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Says Triple H Will Not Receive A Solo WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H will never receive a solo WWE Hall of Fame induction even if he deserves one because he will never put himself in there now that he’s in charge of WWE's creative.
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa On Sami Zayn: "As Long As The Tribal Chief Accepts Sami Zayn, I do"
What does Solo Sikoa think about Sami Zayn's involvement with The Bloodline?. Who better to ask than the former NXT North American Champion himself?. During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, WWE Smackdown Superstar member Solo Sikoa weighed in on the "Honoary Uce" of The Bloodline. Check out the comments below.
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Is Glad To See Former IMPACT Stars Back In The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as Triple H bringing back guys like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to the WWE and how glad he is that they are in the WWE.
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Triple H Is Not Constantly In The Commentator's Headsets Like Vince McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H allows the commentators the freedom to showcase their vision and to speak their mind and that he is not constantly in their headsets telling them what to say much like Vince McMahon used to do.
rajah.com
Nick Gage Set For GCW Championship Defense Against Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion
Days after capturing the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club, GCW Champion Nick Gage will have to shift his focus towards a new challenger. According to a tweet from the official Twitter account of Game Changer Wrestling, former WWE Monday...
rajah.com
Ultimo Dragon Says It Was An Honor To Work Under Vince McMahon
Pro wrestling legend and top DRAGON GATE Star Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics such as the springboard moonsault being named after him. Ultimo Dragon said:. “I remember when it was named the Asai Moonsault when I was in WCW. I am very honored...
rajah.com
Bret Hart Says His Match At The 1992 WWE SummerSlam Event Was Probably The Only Match Worth Watching
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently took part in a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, where he talked about a number of topics such as the 1992 WWE SummerSlam Event and how his match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer and his brother-in-law British Bulldog for the WWE Intercontinental Title is probably the only match worth watching on the card.
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To New Signature Series Replica Title (Video)
WWE's The Bump crew unveiled new merchandise on the latest edition of their weekly social media series. In the midst of WWE's celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kane’s debut at Badd Blood, a special Kane Signature Series Replica Title is now available on WWEShop.Com. Check out a clip...
rajah.com
Raw Superstar Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of Smackdown
WWE Smackdown (10/21) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Reveals He Would Consider Joining The Wyatt 6 If The Fans Really Wanted It
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with Give Me Sport on a variety of topics such as how the WWE Universe and the people backstage thought he was the one behind the White Rabbit video vignettes. Karrion Kross said:. “The first time they played ‘Feed Your Head’ and all that,...
rajah.com
Konnan Recalls Heated Exchange With Current WWE Superstar
On the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan addressed rumors of heat with current Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus. “I remember specifically what happened. We were in Nashville and WWE happened to be in Nashville that day. Jeff had this big party at some fu**ing private bar, which is very sweet, and he invited all his WWE friends. I remember Braun Strowman, and OC, and Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus was there. Sheamus was talking to Rey. Rey goes, ‘Do you know my boy Konnan?’ He turned around and said, ‘Oh, yea, he’s always burying me. What do you have against me?’ I go, ‘Well, I don’t even know you. It’s nothing personal. It’s your work rate. I don’t like your matches. Don’t take it personal. That’s just my opinion. What do you care what I think?’ He just turned around and ignored me, and then later on in the night, he did come up to me and he goes, ‘Hey man. I’m sorry if I got out of line and sh*t.’ I said, ‘It’s all good’, but he did ask me about it. But bro, I mean that Sheamus and this Sheamus are two different people. This guy right now is super, super, super over and the people love him.”
rajah.com
Greg Gagne Talks Verne Gagne Thinking Hulk Hogan Quitting The AWA For The WWE Was A Rib
Pro wrestling legend and son of legendary promoter Verne Gagne, Greg Gagne, appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his father thought Hulk Hogan saying he was going to quit the AWA for the WWE was a rib.
