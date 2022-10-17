ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trevor Murdoch Recalls Fighting Fan In Ireland, Vince McMahon's Reaction & More

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an interview. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about a wld story about fighting a fan in Ireland who was harassing Randy Orton, what Vince McMahon told him about the incident when he returned to the states and more. Featured...
Kurt Angle Talks WWE Veterans Beating The Crap Out Of Daniel Puder

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on “TheBubbaArmy” YouTube show to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder started getting really arrogant and how it would lead to four WWE veterans beating the crap out of him and throwing him over the top rope at the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
William Regal Says Triple H Had An Excellent Eye For Booking The Right Matches

Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H had an excellent eye for booking the right matches and putting the right people together. William Regal said:. “Triple...
Brian Hebner Talks AEW Having The Kingdom Debut Prior To Their Final IMPACT TV Appearance

Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how happy he is for The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis) for the opportunity they are getting in AEW because they're wonderful people, but what pisses him off and infuriates him is they still have appearances on IMPACT Wrestling TV that the company previously taped, though have not yet aired.
Roman Reigns Responds To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul's preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?. "The Tribal Chief" took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up

WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
ORLANDO, FL
Road Dogg On Billy Gunn's DX Reunion Absence: "It Broke My Heart"

During the latest recording of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian “Road Dogg” James addressed Billy Gunn's absence from the recent DX reunion on Raw. Check out Road Dogg's comments below:. “It broke my heart, and I...
Kevin Nash Says Triple H Will Not Receive A Solo WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H will never receive a solo WWE Hall of Fame induction even if he deserves one because he will never put himself in there now that he’s in charge of WWE's creative.
Solo Sikoa On Sami Zayn: "As Long As The Tribal Chief Accepts Sami Zayn, I do"

What does Solo Sikoa think about Sami Zayn's involvement with The Bloodline?. Who better to ask than the former NXT North American Champion himself?. During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, WWE Smackdown Superstar member Solo Sikoa weighed in on the "Honoary Uce" of The Bloodline. Check out the comments below.
Booker T Says He Is Glad To See Former IMPACT Stars Back In The WWE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as Triple H bringing back guys like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to the WWE and how glad he is that they are in the WWE.
Ultimo Dragon Says It Was An Honor To Work Under Vince McMahon

Pro wrestling legend and top DRAGON GATE Star Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics such as the springboard moonsault being named after him. Ultimo Dragon said:. “I remember when it was named the Asai Moonsault when I was in WCW. I am very honored...
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To New Signature Series Replica Title (Video)

WWE's The Bump crew unveiled new merchandise on the latest edition of their weekly social media series. In the midst of WWE's celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kane’s debut at Badd Blood, a special Kane Signature Series Replica Title is now available on WWEShop.Com. Check out a clip...
Konnan Recalls Heated Exchange With Current WWE Superstar

On the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan addressed rumors of heat with current Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus. “I remember specifically what happened. We were in Nashville and WWE happened to be in Nashville that day. Jeff had this big party at some fu**ing private bar, which is very sweet, and he invited all his WWE friends. I remember Braun Strowman, and OC, and Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus was there. Sheamus was talking to Rey. Rey goes, ‘Do you know my boy Konnan?’ He turned around and said, ‘Oh, yea, he’s always burying me. What do you have against me?’ I go, ‘Well, I don’t even know you. It’s nothing personal. It’s your work rate. I don’t like your matches. Don’t take it personal. That’s just my opinion. What do you care what I think?’ He just turned around and ignored me, and then later on in the night, he did come up to me and he goes, ‘Hey man. I’m sorry if I got out of line and sh*t.’ I said, ‘It’s all good’, but he did ask me about it. But bro, I mean that Sheamus and this Sheamus are two different people. This guy right now is super, super, super over and the people love him.”
NASHVILLE, TN

