Council Bluffs, IA

WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah domestic incident leads to arrest

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is charged following an altercation Thursday morning. Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Paul Nathaniel Falk was arrested for domestic abuse serious assault. Falk was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Evergreen Street at at around 9 a.m. for assault in progress. Officers arrested the suspect after gathering information from the victims involved.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kjan.com

Scam affecting the Shenandoah Police Department

The Shenandoah Police Department has been notified of a scam. Authorities want everyone to know that the Shenandoah P-D is NOT fundraising for new uniforms, and they are NOT calling people individually. If you do wish to donate to the Shenandoah police Department you may contact us at 712-246-3512. Thank...
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man booked on Fremont County charges

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces contempt of court charges. Red Oak Police say 43-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau was arrested early Wednesday evening on a Fremont County warrant for violation of a no contact order. Binau was taken to Montgomery County Jail on $3,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary

(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iheart.com

New Information In Omaha Homicide

Omaha Police detectives believe the death of 21-year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to a cutting that happened on Sunday in an area northwest of I-680 and West Maple Road. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officers went to 84th and Papillion Parkway and found a person later identified as...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Police identify man wanted in Bellevue double shooting

(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue Police identify the suspect and two victims involved in a Wednesday shooting. BPD says 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz were shot on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard. Both victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan James Everett Olsen, fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.
BELLEVUE, NE

