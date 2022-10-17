Read full article on original website
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
Council Bluffs police investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian early Friday
According to a post on the police department's Twitter, access to River Road south of the intersection is currently restricted.
Past police union president deemed to have used excessive force before OPD chief stepped in
OMAHA, Neb. -- Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union, used excessive force when he kneed an already-handcuffed Omaha man, the Omaha Police Department’s Safety Review Board unanimously decided in 2018. The board recommended a low-level punishment. But that punishment never happened. Omaha Police Chief...
Wanted suspect arrested for shooting that injured two people in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Omaha for a shooting that injured two people Wednesday in Sarpy County, according to authorities. Dylan James Everett Olsen was wanted by Bellevue police for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
Shenandoah domestic incident leads to arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is charged following an altercation Thursday morning. Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Paul Nathaniel Falk was arrested for domestic abuse serious assault. Falk was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Evergreen Street at at around 9 a.m. for assault in progress. Officers arrested the suspect after gathering information from the victims involved.
Scam affecting the Shenandoah Police Department
The Shenandoah Police Department has been notified of a scam. Authorities want everyone to know that the Shenandoah P-D is NOT fundraising for new uniforms, and they are NOT calling people individually. If you do wish to donate to the Shenandoah police Department you may contact us at 712-246-3512. Thank...
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
Red Oak man booked on Fremont County charges
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces contempt of court charges. Red Oak Police say 43-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau was arrested early Wednesday evening on a Fremont County warrant for violation of a no contact order. Binau was taken to Montgomery County Jail on $3,000 bond.
UPDATE: Bellevue Police locate 22-year-old shooting suspect
Bellevue Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday in a home near the 3200 block of Golden Ave.
Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
New Information In Omaha Homicide
Omaha Police detectives believe the death of 21-year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to a cutting that happened on Sunday in an area northwest of I-680 and West Maple Road. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officers went to 84th and Papillion Parkway and found a person later identified as...
Police identify man wanted in Bellevue double shooting
(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue Police identify the suspect and two victims involved in a Wednesday shooting. BPD says 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz were shot on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard. Both victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan James Everett Olsen, fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
Nebraska law enforcement seizes 60,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on Interstate 80
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 60,000 fentanyl pills Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Around 2:45 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 westbound near Lincoln, law enforcement said. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the driver consented to...
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness, it becomes apparent that homelessness in Omaha is a big problem with no easy solution. Omaha Police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time,...
Student Charged with Making Threats to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School
(Council Bluffs) Council Bluffs Police charged a student on Sunday evening for making threats to the Abraham Lincoln High School. Students alerted the Council Bluffs Police Department of a video created by a 16-year-old male referencing bringing a gun to school. Officers located the student and discovered he possessed an...
