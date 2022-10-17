Read full article on original website
Catch These Dividend Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
Investors interested in dividend stocks still have a chance to buy these five stocks before their ex-dividend date. As a bonus, all of these stocks are at or near their 52-week lows, so you could nab them at a bargain price. Here’s the full list:. Procter & Gamble (PG)
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
Third Point Takes Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL); Should You Invest?
Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb’s Third Point has taken a huge stake in Colgate-Palmolive. Loeb sees tremendous potential in spinning off Hill’s Pet Nutrition and focusing on the consumer health sector. Dan Loeb-led hedge fund Third Point disclosed a stake in consumer goods giant Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in its...
Insiders are Buying This 7.1%-Yielding REIT; Should You?
SmartCentres REIT has seen insider buying recently from management, indicating bullish sentiment. On top of this, analyst forecasts and the stock’s valuation both suggest that there is solid upside potential ahead. Recently, Mitchell Goldhar, CEO of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN) and a top-rated corporate insider, has been...
Check Out These 2 Stocks With 45+ Years of Dividend Growth: CLX and KMB
The Clorox Company and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are two consumer defensive stocks that feature exceptional dividend growth track records. However, future dividend hikes should be uninspiring, as earnings have remained stagnated for years. The two stocks face serious valuation compression risks as well. Lately, I have been sharing investment ideas that...
Jefferies software analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Software Analyst Gallo, along with Leo Perez, Director of Sales at RKON Technologies, participate in an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 19 at 1 pm. Webcast Link. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Here’s Why Parkland Stock (TSE:PKI) is Falling Today
Parkland Corporation is selling off today after announcing that its Q3-2022 results will come in lower than expected. Nonetheless, things are expected to get better in Q4, and analysts remain optimistic. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI), a distributor of fuels and lubricants, is selling off today after updating investors about its...
SOBR Safe Climbs on Key Order Win
Alcohol screening solutions provider SOBR Safe’s (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is rising today after it announced that a commercial construction company is utilizing SOBR’s alcohol screening solution across multiple locations. The annual cost of alcohol abuse is about $249 billion in the U.S. This win further validates SOBR Safe’s sales...
Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals enter licensing agreement for zanidatamab
Zymeworks (ZYME) announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Zymeworks has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody developed using Zymeworks’ proprietary Azymetric platform, with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Zymeworks to receive $50M upfront payment, a second payment of $325M, at Jazz’s option, and further potential regulatory and commercial milestones for total potential payments of up to $1.76B.
Know Who To Trust: These Analysts Boast a 100% Success Rate on UEC, COP and BYND Stocks
Here are three stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% success rate on their recommendations on three stocks: Canadian uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC), global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).
Tesla Earnings Cheat Sheet – Ahead of Today’s Earnings Release
Ahead of Tesla’s (TSLA) earnings release, it’s useful to know how the company performed in recent quarters. Here’s a look at Tesla’s earnings estimates vs. its actual earnings in the past three quarters. Will Tesla show another earnings beat today?
‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular
Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reports Earnings: Here’s Why It Plunged
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.08, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 5.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.128 billion compared to...
Vertiv Rises on Starboard Stake Chatter
Shares of digital technology and services provider Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) are rising in the pre-market session today on talk of activist Starboard Value having picked up a significant position in the stock. Earlier this week, the activist revealed a position in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Vertiv shares have dropped about 53% year-to-date.
Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) shares soar on strong exploration results
Chalice Mining shares skyrocketed after the company issued promising exploration drilling results at its nickel-copper-platinum project in Western Australia, bolstering mining ambitions at the site. Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) shares rose as much as 12% by midday, after the Australian miner announced strong exploration results at its Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group...
CVNA vs. KMX: Dump CVNA, Keep an Eye on KMX. Here’s Why
Used car stocks became the darlings of Wall Street, especially Carvana, as perma-bulls trumpeted claims of it being the Amazon of used cars. However, CarMax stock looks like a better play, albeit not anytime soon. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, used car sales have been up dramatically...
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Should Investors Buy the Pullback?
SoFi’s solid revenue growth and attractive future prospects make it a good pick for the long haul. However, there are concerns about the company’s profitability, especially given the growing possibility of an economic downturn. Shares of fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have plunged this year due to bearish...
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
EQIX, DLR: Are the 2 Largest Data Center REITs Worth Buying?
Data center REITs offer unique qualities that come in handy in the current environment. EQIX and DLR have grown their FFOs and dividends at rather satisfactory rates. However, with their growth rates set to slow down moving forward, both stocks may not be that attractive at current levels. Equinix (NASDAQ:...
