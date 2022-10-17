Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Albuquerque looking for ways to reimagine the Bricklight District to be more pedestrian-friendly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a popular spot across from the University of New Mexico, full of small businesses. Now the city wants to reimagine a key street with ideas that could make it easier to host car-free block parties. Councilor Pat Davis said the city is considering making Harvard a more pedestrian-centric place after a […]
KRQE News 13
Grant's Friday Evening Forecast
Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow. Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow. The unemployment rate in New Mexico continues to …. The unemployment rate in New Mexico continues to improve. Explora holding summit for early childhood educators. Explora holding summit for early...
Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson's stores over a year and a half
Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson's stores over a year and a half. Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from …. Albuquerque woman stole more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson's stores over a year and a half. US agency to cover...
KRQE News 13
APD's police chief shares takeaways from recent visit with chiefs from across the U.S.
APD's police chief shares takeaways from recent visit with chiefs from across the U.S. APD’s police chief shares takeaways from recent visit …. APD's police chief shares takeaways from recent visit with chiefs from across the U.S. Woman celebrates 100th birthday with balloon ride …. Woman celebrates 100th birthday...
KRQE News 13
One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopen following sinkhole
One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopen following sinkhole. One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopen …. One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopen following sinkhole. The unemployment rate in New Mexico continues to …. The unemployment rate in New Mexico continues to improve.
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city held meetings with the public Thursday to discuss proposed improvements to Paseo north of Unser and Unser east of Paseo. The $45M project would create two lanes in each direction all along both stretches. The designs also include both a buffered bike lane, as well as a separate multi-use trail […]
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
Albuquerque city councilors say immediate changes needed to the zero-fare bus program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors Dan Lewis and Klarissa Pena say the need to replace the city’s Zero Fares Bus Pilot Program is urgent. “We understood that there was some drug use on the bus. I mean people using fentanyl on the bus we were on. Fentanyl at one of the stops that we made,” […]
KRQE News 13
Dragon’s House of Horror hits roadblock
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular haunted house is ready to scare hundreds of customers. However, there’s a big problem; people are hitting a roadblock when they drive there. “Eight hundred feet, they won’t allow us to cross 800 feet,” said William Robinson, Manager of Dragon’s House of Horror.
Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
Comments / 0