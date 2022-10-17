ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopen following sinkhole

One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopen following sinkhole.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dragon’s House of Horror hits roadblock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular haunted house is ready to scare hundreds of customers. However, there’s a big problem; people are hitting a roadblock when they drive there. “Eight hundred feet, they won’t allow us to cross 800 feet,” said William Robinson, Manager of Dragon’s House of Horror.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

