Florida State

Casey Woods: 5 Things To Know About The 'Bachelor In Paradise' Contestant

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELz8H_0ic9vBkh00
Image Credit: ABC
  • Casey Woods is a contestant on season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and was part of the first group of arrivals on the beach.
  • He previously looked for love with Michelle Young on season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette.’
  • When he’s not on reality television, Casey works full-time while also pursuing his passion as a musician.

Casey Woods gave his rose to Brittany Galvin at the first rose ceremony on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, the two have not connected on a more romantic level in the time since then, and with the girls now holding the power, Casey is unsure whether he’ll receive a rose of his own this week. While Casey has formed a lot of good friendships on BIP, he hasn’t quite found the romantic connection he’s been looking for just yet.

Two girls already left the beach ahead of rose ceremony number two, so the number of men is highly outweighing the number of women remaining ahead of the Oct. 17 episode. We’ll have to wait and see if Casey is able to form a last minute connection in time. Learn more about the 37-year-old below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lokmE_0ic9vBkh00
Casey Woods on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ (ABC)

1. What Happened To Casey On ‘The Bachelorette’?

Casey was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young. The show filmed during the summer of 2021 and aired that fall. Casey never received a one-on-one date during his time on The Bachelorette, but he did catch Michelle’s eye enough to make it all the way until week 5, when he was eliminated.

2. What Does Casey Do For A Living?

Casey works as a Creative Director at the Advertising Agency GlueIQ in Miami, Florida, according to his LinkedIn. His focus is on copywriting and video production and he has been with the company since Oct. 2021. Before that, he spent five years working as the Creative Director at Stinghouse, LLC. He’s worked in advertising since graduating college in 2008.

3. Casey Is A Musician

While Casey does have a full-time job in writing, his biggest passion is music. He not only writes and records his own music, but he also works as a producer. As an artist, his stage name is CaseyDilla. “My music defies one genre,” Casey wrote on his website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IV3DR_0ic9vBkh00
Casey Woods at a rose ceremony. (ABC)

4. Casey Is A World Traveler

Traveling is also one of Casey’s passions, and he has been to more than 40 countries around the world. He is currently “in the midst of trying to hike every major mountaintop of note,” as well.

5. Where Did Casey Go To College?

Casey attended Florida State University from 2004-2006 where he pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Creative Writing. He then attended University of Miami, where he obtained a Master of Fine Arts in Cinematography and Film/Video production.

