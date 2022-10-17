ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Self-fulling prophecy or fair distribution?: Florida A&M University students claim funding discrimination lawsuit referencing UF

Independent Florida Alligator
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Sheila Geer
4d ago

UF alumni are very generous. 600,000 alumni raised 4.5 billion dollars in 7 yrs for scholarships, professors etc. UF is a top 5 university with over 50,000 students. This comparison is apples to oranges.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday

Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration

REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee host race relations summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee hosted its race relations summit at the Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday with open forums on diversity and inclusion. One group break out was focused on the arts and bringing diversity to that aspect of city culture. “We’re all more alike than...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
theodysseyonline.com

10 Complaints You'll Hear From Every Driver In Tallahassee

I like to complain way more than the average person probably does. The weather, food, people- you name it and I've probably complained about it. At the top of my list, the topic I complain most about is drivers. Every driver always likes to think they are the best one out there and know every rule and law known to man. I am no different.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Post Offices and Peanut Butter: A look at Monticello 90 years ago

Well, we’ve officially entered the fourth quarter of 2022. As this year begins to draw to a close, let’s pause a minute and take a look at what was happening in our hometown ninety years ago. Nine decades ago, Jefferson County was struggling through the difficult days of...
MONTICELLO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy