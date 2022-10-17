A new movie entitled Return to Silent Hill is upcoming from the creators of the original 2006 film. The movie is an adaptation of Silent Hill 2 and is currently in production. In the Silent Hill Transmission, Rui Naito, assistant producer at Konami and lead of IP and cross-media development for Silent Hill, described the film as the "catalyst" for new Silent Hill games. Victor Hadida, producer of the original Silent Hill films, reached out to Konami with a proposal to make a new film. This brought on the urge to revive the franchise to coincide with the creation of the new film. Christophe Gans, who directed the original film as well as cult classic Brotherhood of the Wolf, is set to direct.

