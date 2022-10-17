Read full article on original website
SILENT HILL f Teaser Trailer
SILENT HILL f – will be a completely new story set in 1960's Japan featuring a beautiful, yet horrifying world. Written by Ryūkishi07, famed for Japanese visual novels dealing with murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror.
House Of The Dragon Producer Discusses Everyone Being Thirsty For Daemon -- "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
Some of House of the Dragon's key creatives have discussed how Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen has become an "internet boyfriend." Executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner spoke about how Daemon, despite being objectively not a very good person, has managed to captivate audiences and inspire many thirsty memes. This story and the video immediately below contain spoilers for House of the Dragon.
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Leaks Online, So Beware Of Spoilers
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale has seemingly leaked online, two days before it's scheduled to premiere this Sunday, October 23. People on social media have reported that the episode is floating out there on the internet, while IGN has confirmed the leak. Just how the finale leaked...
Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown Coming In Early 2023 -- Here's What To Expect
The days of sharing a Netflix account for free seem to be coming to an end. Netflix said during its latest earnings report that, starting in early 2023, sharing a Netflix account will incur an additional fee. Netflix management said it came up with a "thoughtful approach to monetize account-sharing," and this will roll out to more users next year following its pilot test phase in some regions.
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
Lord Of The Rings: Fellowship Of The Ring Movie To Be Sold As NFT With Extra Perks
Lord of the Rings NFTs are coming, and they aren't the traditional kind we've come to expect. Warner Bros. Discovery has become one of the first major Hollywood studios to begin offering movie packages as NFTs. Decrypt reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing NFT bundles for The Lord of...
Laurence Fishburne Is Fine With Missing Out On Matrix Resurrection
The Matrix Resurrections picked up the story of Neo and Trinity and the rebellion against the machines, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss stepping back into the roles they created over 20 years ago. However, one key role was notably recast with Lawrence Fishburne not returning as Morpheus, Neo's guide and rebel leader.
Silent Hill 2 Film Adaptation Is Coming From Original Film's Director And Producer
A new movie entitled Return to Silent Hill is upcoming from the creators of the original 2006 film. The movie is an adaptation of Silent Hill 2 and is currently in production. In the Silent Hill Transmission, Rui Naito, assistant producer at Konami and lead of IP and cross-media development for Silent Hill, described the film as the "catalyst" for new Silent Hill games. Victor Hadida, producer of the original Silent Hill films, reached out to Konami with a proposal to make a new film. This brought on the urge to revive the franchise to coincide with the creation of the new film. Christophe Gans, who directed the original film as well as cult classic Brotherhood of the Wolf, is set to direct.
Chainsaw Man: Every Devil And Fiend From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares
Chainsaw Man, a title for an anime that says it all. Over on Crunchyroll and Hulu, the new series follows Denji, a devil hunter, and his beloved little chainsaw devil Pochita. In order to save Denji's life, Pochita sacrifices himself. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Avengers #61 - History's Mightiest Heroes, Part 4: "The Day of the Mayfly"
HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS! If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they'll need the help of some of history's greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Be Rated PG
The Super Mario Bros. movie is coming to theaters next April, and fans got their first look at the movie with its first trailer over New York Comic-Con weekend earlier this month. It gave us our first impression of Jack Black as Bowser and Chris Pratt as Mario. Universal Studio's...
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Story Trailer - Winters' Finale
Resident Evil Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022, and includes the base game with 3 major new features: ・Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective. ・The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages. ・Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan's daughter, Rosemary.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
Netflix Bounces Back, Adds 2.4M Subscribers In Past 3 Months
Netflix has managed to pick itself back up, as it gains 2.4 million subscribers in the third financial quarter and predicts it will have a strong fourth quarter. As reported by Variety, following two quarters of losses, Netflix has seen some growth in Q3. The streaming company has also informed investors that it expects Q4 to be a strong one, rounding off the fiscal year, though did mention that it doesn't expect any immediate large gains from the upcoming launch of its ad tier.
Bayonetta Voice Actor Hellena Taylor Was Actually Offered $15,000 For Bayonetta 3, New Report Says
New details have come to light regarding the Bayonetta 3 voice acting situation. For those just catching up, Hellena Taylor--who voiced Bayonetta in the first two games--is not coming back for the third title due to a reported pay dispute. In a series of videos uploaded to Twitter over the weekend, Taylor claimed she was offered $4,000 for Bayonetta 3, a figure she said was "insulting."
Overwatch 2 - Echo Hero Guide
One of the newest damage heroes in Overwatch 2 is Echo, a futuristic robot that's been programmed to inflict maximum casualties on any battlefield she touches. Echo is an extremely versatile hero that's already generated some buzz in the early going of Overwatch 2. Not only can this hero deal significant damage, but she has a number of mobility abilities that can give enemies fits when trying to take her down.
Alan Wake Remastered - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
DC Films President Walter Hamada Leaves Studio - Report
After weeks of speculation, it seems that Walter Hamada has officially stepped down as president of DC Films. Sources tell Deadline the longtime exec is simply waiting for the senior Warner Bros. Discovery higher-ups to finalize his exit payout. Hamada worked 15 years at Warner Bros. with the last four as the president of DC Films.
