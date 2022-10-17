Read full article on original website
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
SOBR Safe Climbs on Key Order Win
Alcohol screening solutions provider SOBR Safe’s (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is rising today after it announced that a commercial construction company is utilizing SOBR’s alcohol screening solution across multiple locations. The annual cost of alcohol abuse is about $249 billion in the U.S. This win further validates SOBR Safe’s sales...
Moderna’s Omicron booster has superior antibody response v. spikevax prototype
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that thebivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants."Our bivalent boosters continue to demonstrate a strong, enduring response to COVID-19 variants of concern," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Clinical trial data now indicates that the superior immune response produced by our bivalent booster has durability for at least three months. As COVID-19 remains a global threat and a leading cause of death globally, this is an encouraging development, showing that a bivalent booster dose will offer important protection leading into the winter months."
Euronet Worldwide Stock (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rallies after Q3 Earnings
Shares of payment processor Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) rallied today after reporting Q3 earnings. Adjusted EPS was $2.74 compared to estimates of $2.49. In addition, revenue grew by 14% year-over-year. Most of the growth can be attributed to EFT processing, which increased by 41% compared to the year-ago period. Even more...
Kala Plunges After Reverse Stock Split
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) plunged in morning trading on Friday after shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company started trading on a split-adjusted basis today after the markets opened. Kala announced on Thursday that it will effect a reverse stock split in the ratio of “1 post-split share for...
Olaplex Tanks After COO Resignation and Lowered Outlook
Shares of Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ: OLPX) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday as the technology-driven beauty company’s COO, Tiffany Walden resigned effective from October 18. Walden will transition from her role as COO to a senior advisor to the Company “for the period of October 18, 2022, to December...
Moderna announces CHMP issues positive opinion on bivalent vaccine
Moderna announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for mRNA-1273.222, Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5, as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older, who have previously received at least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19. "Following the CHMP’s positive opinion, the European Commission will make an authorization decision on the use of Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5. This vaccine now joins Moderna’s other updated booster vaccine, mRNA 1273.214, that targets the BA.1 variant, for use in individuals 12 years and older," the company stated.
Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?
Occidental Petroleum will continue to benefit from the conducive climate for fossil fuels and return truckloads of cash to its shareholders. Based on its upside potential, it is still undervalued. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the most profitable oil companies with an asset base that has been growing for...
This Insider Bought Dice Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Worth $60M
One major owner at Dice Therapeutics, with more than a 10% holding, bought DICE stock worth $60 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Dice Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Ra Capital Management, Llc bought 1,640,000 shares of DICE stock at an average price of $36.50 per share, worth $59.86 million.
Biohaven Surges After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) surged in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of the public offering of 25 million of its common stock, at a price of $10.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to...
Here’s Why Parkland Stock (TSE:PKI) is Falling Today
Parkland Corporation is selling off today after announcing that its Q3-2022 results will come in lower than expected. Nonetheless, things are expected to get better in Q4, and analysts remain optimistic. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI), a distributor of fuels and lubricants, is selling off today after updating investors about its...
Moderna put volume heavy and directionally bearish
Bearish flow noted in Moderna with 8,428 puts trading, or 1.7x expected. Most active are Oct-22 129 puts and Oct-22 130 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.55, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 3rd.
Here are 2 Speculative Tech Stocks to Gamble On
Throughout the market selloff of 2022, tech stocks represented one of the hardest-hit segments. However, the red ink also presents potential high-risk, high-reward opportunities in fundamentally compelling ideas. Following the onset of the pandemic, most tech stocks not directly related to mitigating the pandemic tumbled due to deflationary pressures. However,...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reports Earnings: Here’s Why It Plunged
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.08, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 5.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.128 billion compared to...
Catch These Dividend Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
Investors interested in dividend stocks still have a chance to buy these five stocks before their ex-dividend date. As a bonus, all of these stocks are at or near their 52-week lows, so you could nab them at a bargain price. Here’s the full list:. Procter & Gamble (PG)
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Finally Ready to Rebound?
PayPal stock has been a rocky ride as it attempts to form a bottom from its devastating crash off peak levels. With rising competition from Apple, PayPal’s rebound may not be as swift as dip-buyers expect. Despite this, PYPL stock remains an attractive value pick for long-term investors. Shares...
