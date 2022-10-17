Read full article on original website
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Federal data suggests New Mexico had one of the highest COVID-19 prison death rate
*Editor’s note: This story was previously published with an omitted word. This version contains the correct phrasing: “The order required that prisoners released be no more than 30 days…” ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico released hundreds of prisoners into parole early throughout the first years of […]
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. That case ended up getting national attention when […]
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
Video: APD chases California man accused of trying to set fires at gas pumps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department had to take down a driver who they think really wanted to blow up gas pumps around town. Police say 35-year-old Johnathan Nava, from California, had been spotted trying to start fires earlier in the night including a gas pump a few miles away. A chase led them […]
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend
Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
Hurricane Ian damage leads to spontaneous combustion of EVs in Florida
Saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian has left South Florida with a new danger: electric vehicles (EVs) that spontaneously combust. At least nine EVs have caught fire “without warning,” State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told ABC News. Ian was first major hurricane to crash into a region with widespread...
New Mexico’s history of witchcraft and sorcery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every culture has its version of witches or a belief in witches. In New Mexico, European ideas about witches blend with traditions from Mexican, Spanish, and Native cultures. So, where do New Mexico’s beliefs about witches start?. State Historian of New Mexico, Rob Martinez,...
Department of Veterans Services secretary leaves office
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services will be leaving the position. A press release from the office of Michelle Lujan Grisham states Sonya Smith will depart next month to be closer to family. The release states Smith supported the enactment of an income tax exemption for armed […]
Windy Weekend Ahead
Sunshine, dry air, and lovely fall conditions will continue through the rest of the work week. Westerly winds will continue to draw in the dry air, bringing temperatures well above average to the east due to downslope warming. The westerly jet will pick up Saturday afternoon, bringing breezy but dry...
Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow
A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.
Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend
Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
Weekend storm brings cool down, wind, rain and snow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s and low 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s, especially warm across the east for this time in October. The east slopes of the central mountains, and the central highlands and plains will be windier today, but the rest of the state will stay relatively calm. Winds will kick up in speed on Saturday, and especially on Sunday.
