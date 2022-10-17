A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.

