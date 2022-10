Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (eye) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Garland was hit in the eye in Wednesday night's season-opener, suffering a laceration on the inside of his eyelid. Further evaluation revealed no structural damage, and the team announced surgery will not be necessary. However, he will be unavailable for Saturday's clash with the Bulls. Raul Neto and Isaac Okoro could see an increase in minutes with Garland sidelined.

