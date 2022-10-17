Read full article on original website
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited for Bengals on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Chase was added to the injury report with a hip issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. Tee Higgins (ankle) was also limited. Chase seemed fine in Week 6, catching 7 of 10 targets for 132 and 2 touchdowns. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 7
Just before the start of the NFL season, I purchased a brand-new video game system. My shiny new toy to myself has become quite a fascination, as I keep finding more and more games that I want to play but definitely don’t have the time for. I’ve limited myself to not buying a new game until I finish one I have, giving myself an arbitrary guardrail to bump up against so I can be responsible. It’s honestly one of the first times that an outside force (read: parents or money) hasn’t been the limiting factor on my gaming experience, and so I’ve needed to set those boundaries myself.
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
Week 7 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) out for Week 7
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Thomas continues to deal with a toe injury and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Arizona. Jarvis Landry (ankle) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) out for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Landry will remain sidelined on Thursday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Michael Thomas (toe) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) available for Week 7 showdown with Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton was removed from the injury report and will be available to face the Cardinals on Thursday. Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was limited on Wednesday but is also available. The Saints have yet to officially name a starter. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
Andy Dalton to likely start for Saints Thursday night
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said they would wait until kick-off to announce Dalton or Jameis Winston (back/ankle) as the starter, but Terrell says the former will likely make a fourth straight start. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks.
Julio Jones (knee) back at Buccaneers practice Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is practicing on Thursday. Jones' participation suggests that he will be able to make his third appearance of the season on Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout will likely be competing with Russell Gage for snaps and targets as the No. 3 receiver in Tampa Bay's offense.
Baker Mayfield (ankle) to be inactive again Week 7 for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will be inactive on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, per head coach Steve Wilks. Mayfield and Sam Darnold (ankle) will both be inactive while P.J. Walker makes another start and Jacob Eason handles backup duty. The Panthers haven't indicated who will start once Mayfield and Darnold are available, but this entire offense should be avoided if possible after they traded away Christian McCaffrey.
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 7
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
Ravens list Rashod Bateman (foot) as questionable in Week 7
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable to play in Week Seven's game against the Cleveland Browns. After three limited practices, Bateman's Week Seven availability is currently in limbo versus a Browns' defense ranked 20th (28.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers. Expect Devin Duvernay to see more targets if Bateman is ruled out on Sunday.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 7
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday 10/20/22
College football is entering Week 8, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Thursday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
New York's Kenny Golladay (knee) out in Week 7
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Golladay will sit out his third straight game while Toney remains inactive with his hamstring injury. Look for Wan'Dale Robinson to be featured among New York's wideouts against a Jacksonville defense allowing 28.2 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
Packers activate Sammy Watkins (hamstring) from injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. Watkins will be limited at practice on Wednesday in his first session back since being placed on injured reserve nearly four weeks ago. His return from injured reserve doesn't necessarily mean he will be active on Sunday, but the door is open for the possibility. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Dalton Schultz (knee) not listed on Cowboys' Week 7 injury report
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) has been removed from Week Seven's injury report against the Detroit Lions. Schultz will make his return after the Cowboys' tight end was able to practice fully in all three of their sessions. In a great spot against a Detroit defense allowing 12.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Schultz to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/21/22
Should fantasy managers be worried about Aaron Jones? What about Christian Kirk? Was this an ideal year for Zero RB? JJ digs into those questions -- and more -- on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) ruled out in Week 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) will not play in Week Seven's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Brate will not be active after he was unable to practice this week with a neck injury. Expect Cade Otton to play more snaps versus a Carolina defense allowing 7.0 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
Chargers rule out Josh Palmer (concussion) in Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (concussion) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Palmer will miss Sunday's contest after missing all three practices with a concussion. Expect DeAndre Carter to see more playing time versus a Seattle defense allowing 22,8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
