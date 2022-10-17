Just before the start of the NFL season, I purchased a brand-new video game system. My shiny new toy to myself has become quite a fascination, as I keep finding more and more games that I want to play but definitely don’t have the time for. I’ve limited myself to not buying a new game until I finish one I have, giving myself an arbitrary guardrail to bump up against so I can be responsible. It’s honestly one of the first times that an outside force (read: parents or money) hasn’t been the limiting factor on my gaming experience, and so I’ve needed to set those boundaries myself.

