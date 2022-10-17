Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
Public transit tax request in Oakland County brings out fans, foes before election
Jan Hawke hasn’t been able to drive for 22 years. The 72-year-old Walled Lake resident suffered a debilitating brain aneurysm when she was 50 that affected her eyesight and consequently, her independence. But public transit has given her back her get up and go, and she will support a...
Livonia Franklin senior wins grant to add free pads, tampons in school bathrooms
Plenty of girls know the stress that comes with getting caught without a pad or tampon. Emma Apap wants that feeling to be a thing of the past at Livonia Franklin High School. The senior class president won a $1,000 grant over the summer through The Pad Project, a nonprofit that works to end the stigma around periods. She used the money to buy 1,000 pads, 1,000 tampons and two dispensers for Franklin. Apap has also added baskets to teachers bathrooms, the girls locker room and classrooms where teachers have requested them.
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
Novi gets a positive charge from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in tour of EV battery startup
A Novi business fell under the gaze of one of the most powerful women in America on Wednesday. U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi toured Our Next Energy, a battery startup charging forward in the future of electric vehicle technology. Congresswomen Haley Stevens (11th District) and Debbie Dingell (12th...
Who does Folsom got? Hometown Life's Michigan high school football picks for Week 9
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom picks the winners from the five biggest matchups this week. He went 7-2 picking games last week and is 33-11 on the season. Livonia Franklin (7-1, 6-1 KLAA-East) at Northville (7-1, 6-1 KLAA-West) The Patriots should be favored to win on the road considering running back...
Take a look inside the new Mercedes-Benz Financial Services headquarters in Farmington Hills
It's been a long journey for the hundreds of employees who work for Mercedes Benz Financial Services. The business, which services customers with financing when they purchase vehicles, announced in 2019 it would relocate into a new corporate headquarters down the street in a new building on the southwest corner of Drake and 12 Mile roads. It's a move the company hopes will help it grow and push forward.
Greg Perkins left Birmingham Groves soccer for rival Seaholm. And it's paid off
The decision wasn't an easy one. Following two seasons leading the Birmingham Groves soccer program, which included the Falcons winning a Division 1 district title in 2021, Greg Perkins stepped down as head coach to take on a new challenge. And where was that challenge?. Just under 2 miles up...
How Salem boys soccer won a district title in just 64 seconds
Northville athletic director Brian Samulski shooks hands with Kyle Karns and then handed the Salem boys soccer coach the championship trophy following Thursday's Division 1 district final against the Mustangs. Karns lightly gripped the wooden mitten as he walked back toward his players. And then he stopped short of the...
38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire likely started by space heater in garage
Commerce Township firefighters rescued 38 cats from a house fire Thursday. An additional five cats were found dead at the home on Winewood Lane in the Lake Sherwood subdivision off Commerce Road, just east of Duck Lake Road. Commerce Township Fire Chief Jim Dundas said the total number of cats...
