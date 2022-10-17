ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining

As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia Franklin senior wins grant to add free pads, tampons in school bathrooms

Plenty of girls know the stress that comes with getting caught without a pad or tampon. Emma Apap wants that feeling to be a thing of the past at Livonia Franklin High School. The senior class president won a $1,000 grant over the summer through The Pad Project, a nonprofit that works to end the stigma around periods. She used the money to buy 1,000 pads, 1,000 tampons and two dispensers for Franklin. Apap has also added baskets to teachers bathrooms, the girls locker room and classrooms where teachers have requested them.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696

The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Take a look inside the new Mercedes-Benz Financial Services headquarters in Farmington Hills

It's been a long journey for the hundreds of employees who work for Mercedes Benz Financial Services. The business, which services customers with financing when they purchase vehicles, announced in 2019 it would relocate into a new corporate headquarters down the street in a new building on the southwest corner of Drake and 12 Mile roads. It's a move the company hopes will help it grow and push forward.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

How Salem boys soccer won a district title in just 64 seconds

Northville athletic director Brian Samulski shooks hands with Kyle Karns and then handed the Salem boys soccer coach the championship trophy following Thursday's Division 1 district final against the Mustangs. Karns lightly gripped the wooden mitten as he walked back toward his players. And then he stopped short of the...
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI

