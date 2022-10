MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho is coming off the high of dispatching third-ranked and traditional rival Montana 30-23 to entertain Portland State. The Vikings (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) face the 17th-ranked Vandals (4-2, 3-0), who are on a four-game winning streak. The Vikings lost to Montana 53-16 this season. They also fell to fifth-ranked Weber State 42-17 last week.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO