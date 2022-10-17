The Americans Abroad Five: The goalkeeper battle heats up

One month out from the World Cup, and the U.S. national team’s starting goalkeeper is still unknown.

In one corner is Zack Steffen, who joined Middlesbrough on loan from Man City in search of more playing time and has alternated between struggles, injuries, and strong performances.

In the other corner is Matt Turner, who has objectively been better at playing goalkeeper than Steffen over the last two years, but who is also decidedly second choice at Arsenal.

Turner seems to have an ever-so-slight advantage but U.S. boss Gregg Berhalter is a known Steffen aficionado. Should the Boro keeper put together a good run of form, he could edge past Turner at the finish line.

Both goalkeepers are making a strong case lately, which is where we’ll start in the Five this week.

Turner and Steffen making their case

Steffen has been in very good form for Boro after returning from a knee injury last month. The 27-year-old was man of the match as Boro got its first win of the season on October 5, and then won the prize again this weekend – despite his side losing 2-1 to Blackburn. Steffen produced three outstanding saves in the first half to keep his team in the match. While Steffen's fortunes have improved — at least on a personal level — in the Championship, Turner is also making the most of his limited chances with Arsenal. Turner produced his second straight clean sheet when he shut out Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League midweek. The keeper was only forced to make one save but his distribution was strong and he successfully came off his line to cut out chances on multiple occasions. As his coach Mikel Arteta said after the game : "He was phenomenal in goal."

Time to worry about Richards?

It might be time to worry about Chris Richards. Richards hasn't played for Crystal Palace since August due to a muscle injury, with head coach Patrick Vieira saying on Friday he's still "a couple of weeks short." Should that timeline hold, Richards would have just a couple weeks to get his fitness up before joining the USMNT for the World Cup. The 22-year-old has been a reserve this season for Palace anyway, so he'd inevitably be arriving in Qatar well short of match sharpness. Richards has been considered a candidate to start at center back next to Walker Zimmerman but he hasn't even played for the USMNT since January. At this point, simply making the roster should be the goal for Richards. It's unclear if he'll get there.

Weah notches a quick-fire brace of assists

Tim Weah made a big impact in just his second game of the season for Lille, grabbing two quick assists in a 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Friday. The USMNT winger missed the first two months of the season with an ankle injury but after coming on in the 65th minute with Lille up 1-0, he delivered two inch-perfect balls from the right flank for goals in the 76th and 80th minute. Weah's return is a big boost for Champions League-chasing Lille, and even more so for a USMNT that desperately missed his dynamism in two ugly September friendlies.

Tillman gets a badly needed boost

Malik Tillman had run into a rough patch at Rangers at just the wrong time. Sitting firmly on the World Cup roster bubble, Tillman hadn't started a league match since September 3 before getting the nod against Motherwell on Sunday. It's fair to say he made the most of his opportunity. Tillman scored a fantastic solo goal , picking the ball up near midfield and dribbling through a host of defenders before dinking a finish over the goalkeeper. For the 20-year-old attacker, the timing couldn't have been better.

Sargent tops the scoring charts

Josh Sargent's incredible turnaround season continued at Norwich, as he scored another excellent goal in his side's 2-1 defeat at Watford. That makes it eight on the season for Sargent, who is tied for the goalscoring lead in the Championship along with Óscar Estupiñán of Hull City. Sargent didn't make much of an impact September's friendlies but he will be hard to leave off the World Cup squad if he continues his red-hot form in England.

Free kicks

Haji Wright scored a brace for Antalyaspor against Alanyaspor, taking him to seven league goals in 10 games. Jordan Pefok grabbed an assist for table-topping Union Berlin in a 2-0 win over Dortmund. He then limped off in the second half, with his injury status not known. Christian Pulisic made the most of a rare start for Chelsea last weekend, scoring against Wolves . His reward? Two straight DNPs. After playing a grand total of two minutes since signing for Benfica, John Brooks went the full 120 in a penalty shootout win over fourth-tier Caldas in the Portuguese cup.

