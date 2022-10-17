FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in Frankfort blocked lanes in both directions. Frankfort police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Wilkinson Boulevard when an SUV wrecked into a tanker truck. Police say that the vehicle was lodged under the tank.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO