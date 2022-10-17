ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Power poles destroyed after intense storms hit San Tan Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed the landspout that was spotted around 3:15 p.m. is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
azdot.gov

Travel Alert: Interstate 10 closed in both directions near Sky Harbor this weekend (Oct. 21-24)

PHOENIX- The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and plan to use detour routes this weekend as Interstate 10 is closed in both directions between State Route 143 and US 60 at different times from Friday, Oct. 21, to Monday, Oct. 24. Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing bridge work at 48th Street, and SRP is relocating utilities in the work zone.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona gas prices expected to fall

The federal government announced that it is releasing gas from the nation’s oil reserves in hopes of countering OPEC’s move to cut back on production. John Treanor with AAA Arizona says gas prices have been falling recently. “There’s been another driving force here and that’s demand. Demand has...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup

PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Free monthly concert series at Chandler park starts this week

PHOENIX — With temperatures beginning to drop, a family-friendly monthly music series kicks off in Chandler this week. The Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park near Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads begins Thursday with Hooked on a Feeling set to perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Fight likely over new QC link to the west

After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, Gilbert officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
GILBERT, AZ

