FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
AZFamily
Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing BIG changes to AZ this weekend
PHOENIX — With high pressure in control, temperatures have been warming up all week. Phoenix hit 91 degrees Thursday afternoon and will top out near 90 again on Friday. Then, we're tracking a major cool-down this weekend. As our next storm system moves in, temperatures will drop, winds will...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
AZFamily
AZFamily
Power poles destroyed after intense storms hit San Tan Valley
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — We’re saying goodbye to the sunshine and 90s this weekend as rain moves into the desert southwest. Models are trending wetter, with higher rain totals now expected around metro Phoenix, and the arrival time will be mid-late morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour chance for rain in...
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
azdot.gov
Travel Alert: Interstate 10 closed in both directions near Sky Harbor this weekend (Oct. 21-24)
PHOENIX- The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and plan to use detour routes this weekend as Interstate 10 is closed in both directions between State Route 143 and US 60 at different times from Friday, Oct. 21, to Monday, Oct. 24. Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing bridge work at 48th Street, and SRP is relocating utilities in the work zone.
fox10phoenix.com
Tonopah residents reeling after storm rips through town: 'The whole backyard was underwater'
TONOPAH, Ariz. - Heavy wind and pounding rain caused flash flooding throughout much of Tonopah on Saturday, causing widespread damage and leaving residents without power. In resident Robert Katsaris' home, this storm caused even more damage. Trees down, beams toppled over onto cars, trash blown everywhere. "It was 6:30, the...
kjzz.org
Arizona gas prices expected to fall
The federal government announced that it is releasing gas from the nation’s oil reserves in hopes of countering OPEC’s move to cut back on production. John Treanor with AAA Arizona says gas prices have been falling recently. “There’s been another driving force here and that’s demand. Demand has...
KTAR.com
Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup
PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
fox10phoenix.com
Clean up continues in hard-hit Queen Creek following severe storm
The sound of thunder is replaced by chainsaws in the east Valley after a destructive storm rolled through, especially in hard-hit Queen Creek. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KTAR.com
Free monthly concert series at Chandler park starts this week
PHOENIX — With temperatures beginning to drop, a family-friendly monthly music series kicks off in Chandler this week. The Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park near Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads begins Thursday with Hooked on a Feeling set to perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
East Valley Tribune
Fight likely over new QC link to the west
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, Gilbert officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
