Weekend Without Bears Revealed Their Tough Road Ahead

The Bears have a schedule once deemed eighth easiest, but plenty has changed in the NFL this year, as Sunday showed.

Remember that eighth easiest schedule in the NFL the Bears were supposed to have for this year?

That was all based on the records of teams from last year.

A funny thing happened on the way to the end of this season and start of 2023 free agency, which is when the Bears expect to become more viable.

The schedule facing Justin Fields and Co. suddenly looks a lot tougher, and this was the takeaway from a Sunday without Bears football.

In fact, if not for two chances against the Detroit Lions it would be very easy to build a case for the Bears going winless the rest of the year.

The remaining Bears opponents currently have a .594 winning percentage (38-26) and there are only two games against an opponent currently with losing records. Both of those games are against Detroit.

When the season was approaching the Giants and Jets games looked like possible wins for the Bears. They've already blown an opportunity to beat the Giants and after Sunday's game it looks like the Jets could be this year's version of the Cincinnati Bengals.



The Jets made Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers look anemic in Green Bay, which had to leave mixed feelings with Bears fans. They always like it when Green Bay loses but seeing the Jets this good when there is a road game coming Nov. 27 with the Jets can't be encouraging.

Here's the difficult road ahead of the Bears now.

1. At Patriots (3-3)

The next Bears opponent just beat the Browns convincingly in Cleveland as Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two TDs with a 118.4 passer rating. Considering the Bears have never won a game in New England, it's looking rather bleak for this week. Rattling a backup QB seemed like a way for the Bears to take their best shot but Zappe is playing better than Mac Jones was before his injury. Zappe's passer rating for three games is in the 100s.

2. At Cowboys (4-2)

Winning in Jerry's House in two weeks will be difficult and it's entirely likely they'll be playing against starting QB Dak Prescott then. It will be a more explosve Dallas offense partnered with one of the league's best defenses and an opponent far beyond the Bears' capabiliites.

3. Dolphins (3-3)

If Tua Tagovailoa is back, as he should be when the Bears host Miami Nov. 6, then this becomes a far more difficult opponent for Roquan Smith and the defense to stop than the one that lost Sunday to the Vikings using two different backups. The Bears could be working on a six-game losing streak after this one.

4. Lions (1-4)

The only team with a losing record left now that the Bears face, but the Lions do have an offense that averaged 35 points a game before New England shut them out in their last game. The Bears couldn't get in the end zone with three trips inside the red zone in two of their last three games and they're supposed to keep up with high-scoring Jared Goff and Co.?

5. At Falcons (3-3)

If there was one game left on the schedule where the Bears looked to have a manpower edge it was Atlanta. Suddenly the place where former Bears GMs Ryan Pace and Phil Emery work doesn't look like a joke. Beating the 49ers Sunday with Jimmy Garoppolo was a little tougher than beating them the way the Bears did, with untested Trey Lance playing QB. The weapons Atlanta has amassed at receiver and tight end in their offense are starting to figure it out and even managed to make Marcus Mariota look viable against the 49ers.

6. At Jets (4-2)

Beating the Packers called attention to the Jets' improvement. The offensive line, in particular, is impressive as Zach Wilson still looks a bit shaky. However, the Jets are showing signs they could be this year's Bengals. They've got competition from within their own city for this title, though.

7. Packers (3-3)

If Green Bay keeps declining the way it has the last two games, maybe the Bears will have a chance for one of their few victories in the second half at Soldier Field on Dec. 4. Perhaps it will be a battle for last place. Green Bay's defense is supposed to be dominant this year yet the Jets and Giants tore right through them like they were a last-place team. It could be a case where the only satisfaction Bears fans get is finally earning a win at home over Aaron Rodgers, but it would ring hollow doing it in a year when they are unable to beat anyone else.

8. Eagles (6-0)

The week after Buffalo comes to Chicago, the best team in the NFC will be there. Philadelphia made its turnaround as a running team with a scrambling quarterback last year. Now the Eagles have rapidly ascended to the Bills' class with a defense and all-around, balanced offense. If the Bears could imitate next year what the Eagles are doing now, Soldier Field would be rocking. But Philadelphia was a couple years ahead of the Bears in terms of drafting players. So such a quick rebuild in Chicago seems unlikely.

9. Bills (5-1)

The Bears get Buffalo at Soldier Field Dec. 24. They're looking like the class of the AFC and a team definitely beyond anything the Bears can imagine. Remember, though, Josh Allen had worse statistics in his rookie year than Justin Fields did. Then again, Fields is no longer a rookie.

10. At Lions (1-4)

After playing the Jets, Packers, Eagles and Bills in successive weeks, facing the Lions on the road could seem like the Bears are playing a college team.

11. Vikings (5-1)

The Vikings should be able to sustain their current level of play considering their prolific offense, although actually beating a playoff team would require a much higher level of defense than they have show to date. Remember, the Bears were driving on them for the tie or win before Ihmir Smith-Marsette had the ball stolen away. You have to think the Vikings are vulnerable, especially in the cold in Chicago in January at year's end, because they long ago sold out the reputation as Bud Grant's ice giants of the north when they became in indoor team.

The possiblity of a very early pick in the draft next year looms likely for the Bears at this point and we should all know better in the future than to attach any significance to last year's records when assessing the current season's opponents.

TICKETS TO ALL BEARS GAMES

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven