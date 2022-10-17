ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 EDGE Tomarrion Parker includes Aggies in final four, sets announcement date

Around here at Aggies Wire, there’s a saying we like to use whenever new recruiting news drops, and that’s “recruiting never stops” which is probably the most accurate statement in college football, especially in this day and age.

In the Aggies 2023 recruiting class, the offensive line has dominated so far, while the defensive line, cornerback, and linebacker positions have also been the recruiting focus. Adding to the emphasis of defensive recruiting for the maroon and white, 2023 EDGE Tommarion Parker out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama recently announced his “final four” teams ahead of his commitment announcement which is set for Nov. 21st.

Parker’s four teams include Clemson , Tennesee , Penn State , and Texas A&M, while he is presently favored landing with Clemson at 77.8% according to 247Sports Crystal Ball. Parker is also the 6th ranked defensive line prospect in the country and the 44th-ranked player nationally, and would immediately add to what is already a loaded defensive line group going into 2023, especially due to the recent commitment of 5-Star defensive lineman David Hicks.

Here is a scouting report for Tommarrion Parker from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna :

Possesses prototypical size and length at 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds. Has the ability to add additional weight to his frame. Positioned the majority of snaps in a two-point stance in a stand-up pass rushing edge role.Displays good athletic ability and a natural ability to bend the edge. Smooth mover for his size. Plays with good initial foot and body quickness. Exhibits active hands at the point of attack. Has the ability to beat you with speed or power off the edge. Flashes good lateral quickness in space and shows some ability to drop. Closes space exceptionally well for size. Demonstrates good play strength at the point of attack and flashes some power in his hands off the edge.Projects to a pass rushing edge role in a 3-4 and with his hand in the dirt as a five technique in a 4-3 defense. Position projection will be heavily dependent on the defensive scheme. Arrow is pointing up as the game continues to slow down for him. Projects to high level impact starter at the next level for a Power Five program.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher is completely focused on finishing strong in the second half of Texas A&M’s 2022 season, but securing the commitment of Tomarrion Parker would really put his mind at ease going into 2023.

