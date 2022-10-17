Read full article on original website
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Colts’ Jim Irsay lead infighting at NFL fall meetings
What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. At least when it comes to the NFL owners gathering in Big Apple Tuesday for the fall meetings. ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found himself in a profanity-laced verbal battle with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The issue? Compensation for commissioner Roger Goodell.
bet365 promo code: Bet $1, get $200 on NFL Week 7, win or lose
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and New Jersey residents can use a bet365 Sportsbook promo code to garner $200 in...
Yankees get Astros surprise as pitcher suffers champagne bottle injury
The Yankees didn’t see that coming. Nor, apparently, did Lance McCullers. An elbow injury McCullers suffered celebrating Houston’s American League Division Series win over the Mariners on Saturday pushed him from the team’s Game 3 starter to Game 4 for the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s hot take on Nets puts NBA on notice
Here’s Stephen A. Smith with another hot take. The ESPN analyst made a bold prediction about the NBA finals on Wednesday. Hint: he has a lot of faith in the Brooklyn Nets. “[The Golden State Warriors] are going to repeat as the NBA champions. But in order to do it, they will beat the Brooklyn Nets. I’ve got the Brooklyn Nets going to the finals ... I think Kyrie’s going to be a leading candidate for MVP honors this year ... only the Warriors are going to be able to take them down.”
Giants’ injury report: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari will miss third straight game; Oshane Ximines also out
Plan A at outside linebacker every week for the Giants is to have the quartet of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines active. This, however, will be another week that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have to go with Plan B. Coach Brian Daboll gave a thumbs...
Week 7 NFL player props: Saquon Barkley, Justin Herbert props for Sunday among best bets
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are a number of star players sidelined with a bye, but there are still plenty of games on the slate and below...
Jets’ Robert Saleh says trading Elijah Moore ‘is not an option’ | So now what?
A day after Jets receiver Elijah Moore made a stunning trade request, coach Robert Saleh left zero room for interpretation about the team’s plans for the 2021 second-round pick. “Trading him is not an option,” Saleh said before Friday’s practice. Moore was back with the team Friday,...
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Giants games
We didn’t need an excuse to drink and watch sports at the bar, but now we definitely have one. For the first time in years, the New York Giants are ... good?. The G-Men are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after a 5-1 start under new coach Brian Daboll. With back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the playoffs are seriously in play for the team that hasn’t made the postseason since 2016.
NBA player props October 21: Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry props, plus more for Friday night
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re set for our first big Friday night slate of the season in the NBA, and we’ve got the best NBA player props...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0