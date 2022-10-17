ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Colts’ Jim Irsay lead infighting at NFL fall meetings

What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. At least when it comes to the NFL owners gathering in Big Apple Tuesday for the fall meetings. ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found himself in a profanity-laced verbal battle with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The issue? Compensation for commissioner Roger Goodell.
bet365 promo code: Bet $1, get $200 on NFL Week 7, win or lose

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and New Jersey residents can use a bet365 Sportsbook promo code to garner $200 in...
TENNESSEE STATE
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s hot take on Nets puts NBA on notice

Here’s Stephen A. Smith with another hot take. The ESPN analyst made a bold prediction about the NBA finals on Wednesday. Hint: he has a lot of faith in the Brooklyn Nets. “[The Golden State Warriors] are going to repeat as the NBA champions. But in order to do it, they will beat the Brooklyn Nets. I’ve got the Brooklyn Nets going to the finals ... I think Kyrie’s going to be a leading candidate for MVP honors this year ... only the Warriors are going to be able to take them down.”
BOSTON, NY
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Giants games

We didn’t need an excuse to drink and watch sports at the bar, but now we definitely have one. For the first time in years, the New York Giants are ... good?. The G-Men are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after a 5-1 start under new coach Brian Daboll. With back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the playoffs are seriously in play for the team that hasn’t made the postseason since 2016.
NEW JERSEY STATE
