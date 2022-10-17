Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye Calls Out Akademiks, Charlamagne, Peter Rosenberg In Latest Rant
Ye continues to bounce through media outlets as he drives home his controversial takes. Kanye West recently posted a video of himself calling out fellow public figures such as Charlamagne and DJ Akademiks. The DJ seemed unbothered by Kanye’s rant, even deciding to repost a clip of it on his Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Funk Flex Calls On Meek Mill To Fire Back At Kanye West Over “Drink Champs” Interview
Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to fire back at Kanye West over his recent comments on “Drink Champs.”. Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to check Kanye West over his recent appearance on Drink Champs, during which he claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl use, rather than police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Juliana Nalú Spotted Making Out In L.A. Wearing Yeezy Fits
The father of four has been romantically linked to an ever-growing roster of celebrity women this year. Even as his personal and professional life are in total turmoil, Kanye West still has time for his latest fling – 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú – who cameras caught him making out with on Wednesday (October 19) outside of a Los Angeles studio, according to Page Six.
hotnewhiphop.com
Balenciaga Confirms They’ve Cut Ties With Kanye West
The fashion house’s parent company has shared a statement on behalf of Balenciaga. It came as no surprise to many when rumours of the end of Kanye West’s partnership with renowned fashion house Balenciaga began circulating around earlier this week, and now, the brand’s parent company has officially confirmed the news, telling Women’s Wear Daily that there are no planned future projects with Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1,800 To The Wrong Person & Gets Blocked
Yung Joc is not pleased with his recent Zelle transaction. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong recipient and received no response when asking for it back. Joc shared the text thread with his social media followers which showed only blue iMessages in the conversation and zero grey response bubbles.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Denies Beef With Nas When Discussing Supreme Team Documentary On Hot 97
While the two rappers have had their fair share of disagreements in their careers, Fif says it’s all love. 50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Odom Locked Out Of Facebook Page, Denies Posting About Khloé Kardashian
Lamar Odom says he still hasn’t gotten back control of his Facebook page. Lamar Odom says that he’s been locked out of his verified Facebook page for years and that the recent post on the page about missing Khloé Kardashian was not made by him. While Odom spoke about getting back control of his social media pages from a former manager, earlier this year, he told TMZ on Tuesday that his Facebook is the last he hasn’t gotten access to.
hotnewhiphop.com
Taylor Swift Shaded Kimye Divorce On “Midnights” Album, Fans Speculate
“Vigilante Shit” from the 32-year-old’s latest release has been raising some eyebrows online. Even outside of the hip-hop world it was a big weekend for new music, with one of the most talked-about arrivals coming from multi-genre singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who delivered Midnights on Friday (October 21), complete with a single feature from Lana Del Rey.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Negotiates Deal With Druski For Coulda Been Records
The fictional label attempted to recruit YB. NBA YoungBoy doesn’t usually play around on the Internet. When it comes to posting on social media, the Baton Rouge rapper is all about his music, his money and his children. On Tuesday, comedian Druski got YoungBoy to join him during an Instagram Live session for his fictional label Coulda Been Records.
hotnewhiphop.com
Talib Kweli Checks Kanye For Taking Advantage Of Noreaga
The Black Star icon wasn’t happy with the display and penned a message about Ye’s antics & why he isn’t a “good friend” to Nore. The cycle of Kanye West news doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. West’s social media storms have been entertaining for some, but for others, it has spelled chaos. His anti-Semitic views have been criticized along with his anti-BLM stance and White Lives Matter advocacy. After his appearance on The Shop was axed, Revolt’s Drink Champs welcomed West with open arms, but it didn’t bode over well for the platform or the Donda hitmaker.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Wants “Uncle Trump” As President, Not Kanye
He called Ye “batsh*t crazy” and said that he wants Trump in office “forever.”. These days, Kanye West is taking hits from all sides. The self-proclaimed genius Rap mogul has been in a flurry of scandals in recent years, but this current pop culture explosion has outdone most of his others. After debuting his White Lives Matter shirts at YZYSZN9 and tripling down on his advocacy for the anti-BLM, anti-Semitic rhetoric, West has been immersed in scathing backlash.
hotnewhiphop.com
Howard Stern Compares Ye To Hitler Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy
“I’m really tired of people excusing his behaviour by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill,” the radio host said on Wednesday’s episode of his show. Howard Stern is the latest celebrity to join the ranks of those sharing their thoughts about Kanye West’s online antics, and even the radio host – who’s no stranger to controversy himself – had to admit that the father of four has gone too far with his anti-Semitic comments, going so far as to compare the rapper to Adolf Hitler.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Speaks On Mending Beef With DJ Drama: “Things Got Real”
The ATL rapper got candid about his friendship with the famed DJ. Jeezy is back like he never left. As the Atlanta legend gears up for the release of his 11th studio album SnoFall, he stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to dish on everything from his spiritual healing to mending his beef with longtime friend and collaborator DJ Drama.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Drops Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Ft. Nicki Minaj & Yeat
NBA YoungBoy blessed fans with his sixth project of the year, dropping his new mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat. YB took to Instagram to share the cover art and tracksuit...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Talks Tension With Son Marquise & Requesting Child Support
Fif says he’s the one who sought child support after Marquise’s mother wanted more than the $500K per year he was giving her. For years, a social media audience has had front-row tickets to the unraveling father-son relationship between 50 Cent and Marquise Jackson. The media mogul hasn’t had a relationship with his now-25-year-old son for some time, and recently, the strain has hit new heights with the ongoing trolling online.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby “It’s Only Me” Album Review
Being the people’s champ is hard work, but on It’s Only Me, Lil Baby holds firm to that title with ease. Superstardom doesn’t come often in Hip-Hop. Sure, new stars pop up practically every day with hit songs, viral dances, and daring new styles, but it’s rare for them to actually transition into real-deal superstardom. Even the biggest Hip-Hop fans would likely be hard-pressed to list off five superstar rappers that debuted within the last five years. However, one artist whose name will almost inevitably be brought up in that conversation is Lil Baby.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Trade Bars On “I Admit”
NBA YoungBoy is one of the hardest-working artists in the game right now. On Friday, YoungBoy surprised fans with a new mixtape called Ma’ I Got A Family. Interestingly enough, this is a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, which is something that should attract a wide array of listeners. There are...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Says He Would Reunite Migos As A Trio For “Verzuz,” But Only “If The Check Right”
Unc & ‘Phew are due to appear on an upcoming episode of “Drink Champs,” following Kanye West’s tumultuous interview. The apparent end of the Migos is something many hip-hop lovers never thought they’d see coming. However, according to a snippet of Quavo and Takeoff’s upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, we may still see the rap trio reunite on stage at least once more – but only if the money is worth it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Calls Young Thug A “Personal Friend,” Not Just An Industry Relationship
Baby admits that Thugger’s incarceration hits different for him. The media run for Lil Baby is slowing down as he continues to promote his new album, It’s Only Me. The record is yet another chart-topping hit for the rapper who has been carefully carving out a legacy of longevity in Hip Hop. As fans stream It’s Only Me into the stratosphere, Baby is once again speaking on his relationship with Young Thug and giving updates on how his friend has been faring in jail.
