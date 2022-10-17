ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arnaud Djoum thrilled to join Dundee Utd after enjoying ‘great times’ at Hearts

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CU3JO_0ic9tIrM00

Arnaud Djoum admitted he was thrilled to join Dundee United because his previous stint in Scottish football was the best of his career.

The 33-year-old Cameroon international enjoyed four fruitful years as a key man at Hearts between 2015 and 2019 before moving to Saudi Arabia.

In his time at Tynecastle, Djoum played with current Dundee United players Liam Smith and Tony Watt, while he also got to know the current Tannadice management team of Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford, who were coaches with the Jambos.

The midfielder is delighted to have been given the chance to sign a two-year deal with United after impressing in a recent trial.

“I had great times at Hearts, that was the best period of my career, so when the chance came to come back to Scotland I was really happy,” he said, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final away to Kilmarnock.

“Scottish football suits me really well so I didn’t have to think too hard about it.

“I was a free agent because I terminated my contract at Apollon Limassol. United wanted to see how I was physically so I came here and showed them I was ready.

“I am someone who likes to take care of my body and is always fit. I think after a few days they knew I was in good condition. I feel good physically.”

Djoum has had a mixed three years away from Scottish football, with two years at Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed followed by a campaign in Cyprus with Apollon.

“Saudi was good,” he said. “I played all the games and it was a different experience for me. My time there was good but after two years I wanted to come back to Europe for my family.

“That’s why I chose to go to Apollon Limassol but it was not so great because I had a few injuries and it was a more difficult season than I was expecting. I’ve not had a lot of injuries in my career but at Apollon I had a few. I am feeling great now though.”

Djoum was an attack-minded midfielder in his time at Tynecastle, but is prepared for a more defensive role at the heart of United’s favoured 3-4-3 system.

“I like to have the freedom to go forward sometimes but it depends on the team,” he said. “The role Dundee United want me to play is more like a sitting midfielder, maybe to do the dirty work and give midfielders like Dylan Levitt the freedom to go forward.

“But when I have the time and space, I will go forward as well because I like to get assists and score goals. I’m the same player I was before and when I get the chance I will go forward.”

United have picked up seven points from three games since Fox was appointed permanent manager.

Djoum, who made his debut as a substitute in Saturday’s draw at Ross County, is confident the 38-year-old can prove an accomplished boss over the long term.

“I got to know the manager well,” he said. “I spent all my time at Hearts with him and we had a great relationship so I’m happy to work with him again.

“It’s a good fit and hopefully we can achieve good things together. He was a good coach and now he has been given a chance (at United), so I hope he will go on to be a great manager here.”

United are at full strength for Tuesday’s trip to Rugby Park.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic’s summer signings to shine

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels his summer signings will go from strength to strength as several begin to make their mark on the team. Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei has impressed while starting both of Celtic’s last two cinch Premiership games ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.
newschain

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim silent on Aston Villa links

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has refused to be drawn on the Aston Villa job. The 37-year-old is a contender to replace Steven Gerrard after he was sacked following Thursday’s wretched 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Amorim guided Sporting to their first Portuguese league title in 19 years last season...
newschain

Hearts trio in contention after training ahead of Celtic clash

Andy Halliday, Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith have all trained ahead of Hearts’ clash with Celtic and could be in contention to play. Peter Haring (concussion) is definitely out, while Nathaniel Atkinson (foot) and Gary Mackay-Steven (knock) are expected to remain on the sidelines. Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye...
newschain

‘No excuses’ – Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to end good week on high at Motherwell

Jim Goodwin insists his Aberdeen side can have no excuses against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday as they look to finish a good week with a third successive victory. The Dons beat Hearts 2-0 in the cinch Premiership at Pittodrie last Sunday before a 4-1 home win over Championship side Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, to set up a semi-final clash with Rangers at Hampden Park in January.
newschain

Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was too angry with his side’s first-half performance to celebrate the goals in their comeback win over Hibernian with or without the delays caused by VAR checks. All three goals were checked as Saints beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road in the video...
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Carljohan Eriksson gains personal confidence from Dundee United league form

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson admits recent league wins have allowed him to gain confidence personally following a difficult start to the season. The Finn came into the team after Mark Birighitti conceded 11 goals in two matches and also suffered a hamstring injury. But Eriksson let in 12 goals...
newschain

Derek McInnes urges Kilmarnock to build on cup exploits

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hopes his side take a lift from their cup exploits into their league campaign. Killie reached their first Premier Sports Cup semi-final since 2012 on Tuesday when they beat Dundee United 2-1 to set up a Hampden clash against Celtic, which has been scheduled for a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, January 14.
newschain

Stephen Kelly wants to repay faith of Livingston manager David Martindale

Stephen Kelly is grateful for Livingston manager David Martindale’s gradual approach to integrating him in his side. The midfielder made his first start for the club in Saturday’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone after completing a move from Rangers on the final day of the summer transfer window.
newschain

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen should shake off knock to face Aberdeen

Kevin van Veen should shake off a knock to face Aberdeen but fellow striker Louis Moult is awaiting the outcome of a trip to see a specialist over his fitness issues. Motherwell will assess other players’ fitness. Sondre Solholm went off with a calf problem against Celtic in midweek while Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons have been missing through hamstring problems.
newschain

Callum Johnson hoping Ross County can string together run of form

Callum Johnson is looking for Ross County to go on a confidence-building run as they prepare to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday. The Staggies are bottom of the cinch Premiership table with nine points after 11 fixtures but only behind Dundee United and Killie on goal difference. After...
newschain

Rangers struggle past Dundee to reach Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

Steven Davis’s early goal proved crucial as Rangers struggled past Dundee to book their place in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup after a 1-0 win. Giovanni van Bronckhorst rang the changes for the visit of the Championship side and the Gers got off to an encouraging start when the veteran midfielder headed in after 10 minutes.
newschain

Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for Kilmarnock against Ross County

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for using sectarian language when his side host Ross County in the cinch Premiership. Blair Alston missed the midweek cup win over Dundee United with a groin strain. Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray are closing in on comebacks but Scott Robinson is...
newschain

I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is looking forward to waxing nostalgic when the Cherries visit his former club West Ham on Monday night. The former midfielder joined the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2011 and helped the club win promotion with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in the 2012 Championship play-off final.
newschain

St Johnstone hit back to beat Hibernian as VAR makes mark on Scottish football

Martin Boyle’s penalty-box dive sparked Scottish football’s first noticeable VAR check as St Johnstone came from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road. It took less than eight minutes for the technology to come into play on its cinch Premiership debut as Boyle’s yellow card was quickly confirmed.
newschain

Stephen Robinson will leave it late to finalise St Mirren side

Stephen Robinson will leave it to closer to kick-off to finalise his St Mirren squad for the visit of Dundee United in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies boss has a couple of players nursing knocks and bruises and they will be assessed. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period...

Comments / 0

Community Policy