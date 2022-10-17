ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs

There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
N.J. native QB to get another start for Panthers

Another shot for PJ Walker. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be getting the start yet again this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker also started last week, filling in for starter Baker Mayfield who sustained...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Devils’ speedy play style key in 4-1 win vs. Islanders: ‘That’s a fast hockey club over there’

Gulping for air, Islanders center Mat Barzal stared at reporters and collected his thoughts. Barzal’s team was fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Devils after being out hustled for most of the game. New Jersey forwards Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat showcased excellent speed and playmaking abilities, which led to a blowout victory, a 43-to-17 shot advantage –– and a compliment from the Islanders star.
ELMONT, NY
Boys soccer: Meder scores twice as Cherokee shuts out Seneca

Chris Meder posted two goals and one assist to lead Cherokee in a 3-0 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart shared duties in net to earn the shutout for Cherokee (10-2-2). Kurzaw made four saves while Gebhart finished with three saves. Brandon Michael also scored in...
SENECA, SC
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap

Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Lyndhurst over Rutherford - Boys soccer recap

Robert Dasler Jr. scored a goal and had an assist as Lyndhurst defeated Rutherford 2-0 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (9-4-2) outshot Rutherford 14-8 in the game. Tyler Wise also had a goal with Ali Celik tallying an assist. Lucas Baroni had six saves. Michael Boylan had 11 saves in goal for...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Absegami ties Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Absegami played Cedar Creek to a 0-0 draw in Egg Harbor City. Karmjeet Nagara recorded five saves for the Braves (2-13-1). Cedar Creek is now 5-7-4 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
