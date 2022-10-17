Read full article on original website
Related
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs
There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Oct. 14-20
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Oct. 14-20.
Giants’ offensive linemen dismiss Pro Football Focus’ low ranking, but agree with Andrew Thomas’ grade
As humans, we have a need to measure things. We like grading systems. They give us something to strive for and bring order to our lives. Some things, however, are easier to measure than others. In the NFL, for instance, we know which quarterback has thrown for the most yards...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
N.J. native QB to get another start for Panthers
Another shot for PJ Walker. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be getting the start yet again this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker also started last week, filling in for starter Baker Mayfield who sustained...
Devils’ speedy play style key in 4-1 win vs. Islanders: ‘That’s a fast hockey club over there’
Gulping for air, Islanders center Mat Barzal stared at reporters and collected his thoughts. Barzal’s team was fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Devils after being out hustled for most of the game. New Jersey forwards Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat showcased excellent speed and playmaking abilities, which led to a blowout victory, a 43-to-17 shot advantage –– and a compliment from the Islanders star.
Boys soccer: Meder scores twice as Cherokee shuts out Seneca
Chris Meder posted two goals and one assist to lead Cherokee in a 3-0 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart shared duties in net to earn the shutout for Cherokee (10-2-2). Kurzaw made four saves while Gebhart finished with three saves. Brandon Michael also scored in...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Cross-country: County championship results, photos and recaps for Friday, Oct. 21
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on...
Giants’ injury report: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari will miss third straight game; Oshane Ximines also out
Plan A at outside linebacker every week for the Giants is to have the quartet of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines active. This, however, will be another week that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have to go with Plan B. Coach Brian Daboll gave a thumbs...
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Oct. 21
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have an offensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Oct. 14-20.
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Week 7 NFL player props: Saquon Barkley, Justin Herbert props for Sunday among best bets
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are a number of star players sidelined with a bye, but there are still plenty of games on the slate and below...
Lyndhurst over Rutherford - Boys soccer recap
Robert Dasler Jr. scored a goal and had an assist as Lyndhurst defeated Rutherford 2-0 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (9-4-2) outshot Rutherford 14-8 in the game. Tyler Wise also had a goal with Ali Celik tallying an assist. Lucas Baroni had six saves. Michael Boylan had 11 saves in goal for...
Jets’ Robert Saleh says trading Elijah Moore ‘is not an option’ | So now what?
A day after Jets receiver Elijah Moore made a stunning trade request, coach Robert Saleh left zero room for interpretation about the team’s plans for the 2021 second-round pick. “Trading him is not an option,” Saleh said before Friday’s practice. Moore was back with the team Friday,...
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) defeats Somerset Tech in OT - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis tallied the game-winner as Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) scored three unanswered goals to defeat Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Katelyn Almeida gave Somerset Tech (8-5) a 2-0 lead in the first half before Hannah Raike answered with a pair of goals for Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) (9-5). Raegan Fogarty...
Absegami ties Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Absegami played Cedar Creek to a 0-0 draw in Egg Harbor City. Karmjeet Nagara recorded five saves for the Braves (2-13-1). Cedar Creek is now 5-7-4 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0