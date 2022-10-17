Read full article on original website
The final question posed to Brian Kelly in his last press conference ahead of LSU’s top 10 battle with Ole Miss was simple. Did y’all have a good week of practice and did you see what you wanted going into it? The answer Kelly gave is the reason why there should be guarded optimism for this week.
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will visit the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. The Rebels enter the contest as 2.5-point road underdogs to the Tigers. Lane Kiffin, meanwhile, will attempt to keep...
Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
On Thursday, USA Baseball named the 18U National Team roster that will compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier in in La Paz and Los Cabos, Mexico from November 4-13. Of the 21 players chosen, two of them have a current commitment to the defending national champion Ole Miss baseball program.
