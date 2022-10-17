ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended

Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

247Sports

