Former corrections officer found guilty of manslaughter
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A former guard at the Cumberland County Jail was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter in the 2020 death of a 9-year-old girl. Kenneth Morang was driving after working a double shift when he crashed into an SUV with a man and three daughters inside. One of them, Raelynn Bell, died as a result of the crash.
Portland Police claim Cumberland County Jail not accepting inmates puts public at risk
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of driving under the influence, terrorizing, threatening police, and more. Portland Police say they had to keep releasing him because the Cumberland County Jail is limiting intakes due to staffing issues. An officer pulled 44-year-old Steven Gruerman of Appleton over on Riverside...
Lewiston man arrested in connection with River Street murder
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after a body was found on River Street Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street for a report of a robbery. While investigating, they found the body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston at 70...
'I hope this is not long-term:' Sheriff backs jail staff amid shortages, police criticism
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Ongoing closures at the Cumberland County Jail are reaching a tipping point. Portland police now say its jeopardizing public safety. They're pointing to a prime example just this week, when they say a man should have been arrested and taken to jail but wasn't. The man is...
Police say Lewiston homicide investigation started as robbery complaint
LEWISTON (WGME) – State police are investigating a homicide on River Street, after Lewiston Police responded to a reported robbery Wednesday night. Police say they initially responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston for the robbery complaint. A few doors down, authorities found the body of...
Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
Child hit by car in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car in South Portland Thursday morning while crossing a street. According to police, the child was trying to cross Broadway near Church Street around 8 a.m. when she was hit by car. The girl was taken to...
York County Jail packs 'release bags' to help outgoing inmates get fresh start
ALFRED (WGME) – The York County Jail is continuing its mission to get help outgoing inmates get a new start. The sheriff's office teamed up with health care providers to put together "release bags" Thursday for those leaving jail. They include things like brochures with resources for support, test...
New program at York County Jail helps prepare inmates for life outside cell
ALFRED (WGME) – A new program for inmates in York County is helping them express themselves behind bars while also preparing for life on the outside. The life-skills courses, which include new painting classes, involve dozens of inmates. The program has become so popular there's actually a wait list...
'100 percent preventable:' Maddox Williams' grandmother says DHHS needs to change
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The grandmother of a child who was murdered says DHHS needs to change. Victoria Vose's grandson Maddox Williams was murdered by his mother. A jury found her guilty Tuesday, and Vose says his death was "100 percent preventable." Vose says she had concerns for his safety since...
Major home renovation underway in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A major home renovation is underway in South Portland and it's presenting some surprises and challenges. SoPo Cottage's Laurel LaBauve has a passion for giving older homes new life. "I was in the corporate world for 30 years and loved doing that but as sort of...
Night work on Veranda Street Bridge in Portland expected to be noisy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The MaineDOT is warning Mainers that the night work on the Veranda Street Bridge in Portland scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be noisy. Crews will be installing bridge expansion joints. This work will include saw cutting and chipping of the pavement on the bridge in the joint locations, which will be noisy at times, according to the MaineDOT.
Portland honors influential businessman by naming section of Congress Street after him
PORTLAND (WGME) – A section of Congress Street on Munjoy Hill will soon pay tribute to Evangelista Donatelli, an Italian American who opened a tailor shop there nearly 50 years ago. The Portland City Council voted 9-0 to support the measure. At the family shop, on the corner of...
'They are really in a bind': Maine restaurants and breweries battle to hire workers
From restaurants to breweries, getting enough workers is something many Maine businesses are trying to tackle. Maine restaurants offer some of the best food in the country, but some owners say there aren’t enough workers to keep up with the growing dining demand so they're getting creative. Businesses have...
South Portland City Council split on ordinance to add EV charging stations
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The South Portland City Council is still split on an ordinance aimed at preparing the city to add more charging stations for electric vehicles. “I think it’s time for us to keep up with technology," South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac said. The majority of...
CBS 13/FOX 23, Bangor Daily News host gubernatorial debate Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage will face off in a debate hosted by CBS13/FOX23 and the Bangor Daily News on Monday. The debate will be held at the CBS13 studios in Portland. CBS13's Gregg Lagerquist and Michael Shepard with the Bangor Daily News will...
Berwick residents demand more from town after issues at water treatment plant
BERWICK (WGME) -- After multiple issues with the Berwick Water Department in recent months, some residents are demanding action from the town to prevent more problems. Residents of Berwick have been worried for their own health and safety, not just because of the recent issues at the town’s water treatment plant, but also how the town is communicating those problems.
Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. In a letter to the school...
