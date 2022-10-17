ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

Comments / 0

WGME

Former corrections officer found guilty of manslaughter

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A former guard at the Cumberland County Jail was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter in the 2020 death of a 9-year-old girl. Kenneth Morang was driving after working a double shift when he crashed into an SUV with a man and three daughters inside. One of them, Raelynn Bell, died as a result of the crash.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Lewiston man arrested in connection with River Street murder

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after a body was found on River Street Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street for a report of a robbery. While investigating, they found the body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston at 70...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Police say Lewiston homicide investigation started as robbery complaint

LEWISTON (WGME) – State police are investigating a homicide on River Street, after Lewiston Police responded to a reported robbery Wednesday night. Police say they initially responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston for the robbery complaint. A few doors down, authorities found the body of...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Suspect arrested for bank robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a man in connection with a recent bank robbery. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Brougham was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of robbing the Camden National Bank on Armory Street this past Saturday. Police say the suspect walked into the bank, showed a...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Child hit by car in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car in South Portland Thursday morning while crossing a street. According to police, the child was trying to cross Broadway near Church Street around 8 a.m. when she was hit by car. The girl was taken to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

New program at York County Jail helps prepare inmates for life outside cell

ALFRED (WGME) – A new program for inmates in York County is helping them express themselves behind bars while also preparing for life on the outside. The life-skills courses, which include new painting classes, involve dozens of inmates. The program has become so popular there's actually a wait list...
WGME

Major home renovation underway in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A major home renovation is underway in South Portland and it's presenting some surprises and challenges. SoPo Cottage's Laurel LaBauve has a passion for giving older homes new life. "I was in the corporate world for 30 years and loved doing that but as sort of...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Night work on Veranda Street Bridge in Portland expected to be noisy

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The MaineDOT is warning Mainers that the night work on the Veranda Street Bridge in Portland scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be noisy. Crews will be installing bridge expansion joints. This work will include saw cutting and chipping of the pavement on the bridge in the joint locations, which will be noisy at times, according to the MaineDOT.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

CBS 13/FOX 23, Bangor Daily News host gubernatorial debate Monday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage will face off in a debate hosted by CBS13/FOX23 and the Bangor Daily News on Monday. The debate will be held at the CBS13 studios in Portland. CBS13's Gregg Lagerquist and Michael Shepard with the Bangor Daily News will...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Berwick residents demand more from town after issues at water treatment plant

BERWICK (WGME) -- After multiple issues with the Berwick Water Department in recent months, some residents are demanding action from the town to prevent more problems. Residents of Berwick have been worried for their own health and safety, not just because of the recent issues at the town’s water treatment plant, but also how the town is communicating those problems.
BERWICK, ME
WGME

Portland's new charter could declare it sits on stolen land

PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- In November, Portland residents are being asked to approve sweeping changes to the city’s charter including controversial items that would result in a strengthened mayor, a financially independent school board and a citizen-led police oversight board. But, amid the ongoing fury, one charter change question...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow

(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
ANDOVER, ME

