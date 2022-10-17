ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis taking spell in charge one game at a time

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCd1b_0ic9skGx00

Steve Davis is taking his spell as interim Wolves head coach one match at a time as speculation continues over the appointment of a long-term successor to Bruno Lage.

Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was touted as a surprise contender ahead of the much-needed weekend win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, while QPR manager Michael Beale – Steven Gerrard’s former assistant at Aston Villa – is reportedly also now on the shortlist.

Davis, Wolves’ under-18 head coach, has taken temporary charge for two matches but Saturday’s victory – only their second in the Premier League this season – has enhanced his status.

“I really don’t know. I am just happy to try to make a difference along with James (Collins),” he said.

“We have tried to come up with some sort of plan where we can change the players’ mind to try to change what is happening.

“All we are focused on is a game at a time. Beyond that, I couldn’t really say.

“I don’t think it is too difficult. Players focus on playing, we focus on coaching. We are professional and we want to turn things around, we don’t really focus on the environment we are working in.”

Asked what he had heard about the possibility of Nuno’s return, he added: “Nothing really because I’m not sure what conversations have been had.

“All I can do is control what I can here with players and staff.”

After ending a run of three successive defeats – which lifted them out of the bottom three – Wolves head to Selhurst Park to face a Crystal Palace side which has lost just once in the last five matches.

“A tough place to go. We have to be bold, brave and show some courage and do all the things we did in the previous game in terms of how we attack and defend,” Davis said.

“We have no illusions of it being nothing other than a tough game for us.

“(Palace have) great athletes, talented players. Having watched some of their games you can see why they have caused teams problems.

“It’s not going to be easy but hopefully a bit of confidence from our result at the weekend, we can take into the game.

“Obviously you need that type of performance and result. They (the players) knew the importance of the game. You could see they were ready for it.

“To get the result was fantastic for us in terms of giving everyone a boost. They have worked hard over the last few weeks but that doesn’t always guarantee you a result.

“It is one step forward. That is what we have to do, take one step at a time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steve Davis happy to have ‘some longevity’ at Wolves

Caretaker boss Steve Davis has welcomed the clarity at Wolves after he was handed control until next year. The 57-year-old will remain in charge until 2023 after QPR’s Michael Beale, the club’s number one choice, rejected the chance to move to Molineux. Wolves – who were also turned...
newschain

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim silent on Aston Villa links

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has refused to be drawn on the Aston Villa job. The 37-year-old is a contender to replace Steven Gerrard after he was sacked following Thursday’s wretched 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Amorim guided Sporting to their first Portuguese league title in 19 years last season...
newschain

Leeds trip gives us a chance to show our quality, says Fulham boss Marco Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva says his players will relish their next Premier League challenge against Leeds on Sunday at a partisan Elland Road. Silva’s side climbed up to ninth place in the table after Thursday’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa, who sacked manager Steven Gerrard shortly after.
newschain

Hearts trio in contention after training ahead of Celtic clash

Andy Halliday, Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith have all trained ahead of Hearts’ clash with Celtic and could be in contention to play. Peter Haring (concussion) is definitely out, while Nathaniel Atkinson (foot) and Gary Mackay-Steven (knock) are expected to remain on the sidelines. Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye...
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation

Thomas Frank insisted he has “unfinished business” at Brentford after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa. Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham proved the final straw for Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Villa before the team bus even left Craven Cottage, with his side languishing in 17th place with only nine points from 11 games.
newschain

I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is looking forward to waxing nostalgic when the Cherries visit his former club West Ham on Monday night. The former midfielder joined the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2011 and helped the club win promotion with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in the 2012 Championship play-off final.
newschain

Frank Lampard insists managers ‘need time to work’ after Steven Gerrard sacking

Everton boss Frank Lampard has stressed the need for managers to be given time following his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard’s sacking at Aston Villa. Gerrard, who had been in charge at Villa since November last year, was dismissed by the club on Thursday after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham left them 17th in the Premier League.
newschain

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara ruled out of Livingston clash by ankle injury

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will miss the visit of Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Saturday with an ankle knock but could be back for the Champions League game against Napoli in midweek. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is a doubt after picking up a knee injury against Dundee on Wednesday night.
newschain

QPR boosted by Michael Beale commitment ahead of Wigan visit

Michael Beale in the manager’s chair will be a welcome sight for QPR supporters when their side host Wigan. The Hoops boss was linked to a move to Wolves, but on Thursday announced he will remain at Loftus Road. Tyler Roberts (calf) sat out Wednesday’s win over Cardiff as...
newschain

Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal

Douglas Luiz is available for Aston Villa against Brentford after he had a claim of wrongful dismissal upheld. The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct during Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham – after which manager Steven Gerrard was sacked – but will not serve a suspension.
newschain

Murray Wallace misses another Millwall match

Gary Rowett will once again look for a solution at the back after Murray Wallace was ruled out of Millwall’s meeting with West Brom. The Scottish defender is still recovering from a groin injury and missed Wednesday’s win over Watford after coming off in the second half of the Lions’ victory at Bristol City last weekend.
newschain

Callum Davidson too angry to celebrate goals in St Johnstone win at Hibs

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was too angry with his side’s first-half performance to celebrate the goals in their comeback win over Hibernian with or without the delays caused by VAR checks. All three goals were checked as Saints beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road in the video...
newschain

The English Football League: where anyone can beat anyone

QPR moved to the top of the Championship with victory over Cardiff on Wednesday, but their tally of 27 points after 15 games is the lowest for a league leader since the second tier was expanded to 24 teams in 1988-89. Only 16 points separate Michael Beale’s side at the...
newschain

Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic’s summer signings to shine

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels his summer signings will go from strength to strength as several begin to make their mark on the team. Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei has impressed while starting both of Celtic’s last two cinch Premiership games ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy