Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.

The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.

It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.

Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.

“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the ball for the whole game. We are playing against top opposition who are going to have the ball and have chances.

“We have got to suffer through those times. I felt like we did that in the first half. The game didn’t feel right, but the most important thing was we came through and got into half-time 1-0. Then we can take a breather, speak, and see where we could change.

“We came out second half, regrouped, changed a few things to see how we could have more possession and create chances.”

Mount scored his first goals of the season in front of England boss Gareth Southgate, who will name his World Cup squad this month.

“You never want to start the season without scoring for that long, but it happened to me last season, so I know how to deal with it,” the 23-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I don’t want it to happen, but it doesn’t bother me too much. I’m mentally strong, I stuck at it, and eventually in my head I’m thinking they’re going to come.”

Defeat kept the heat on Villa boss Steven Gerrard despite an improved performance with Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga producing brilliant saves to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings.

They sit just a point above the relegation zone ahead of Thursday’s trip to Fulham.

Striker Ings told the club’s official website: “It’s always tough when you come off the pitch without scoring when you’ve had chances. They’re just not going in for us at the moment.

“Credit to their keeper, I thought he kept them in the game. My header and JJ’s (Ramsey) strike were magnificent saves. If they go in, it’s a different game.

“That’s our luck at the moment but you have to keep fighting together and keep pushing.”

newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to Southampton’s injury issues

Southampton will be without defender Kyle Walker-Peters and on-loan midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Sunday’s Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal. Right-back Walker-Peters has been ruled out for the foreseeable future by a hamstring injury suffered in Saints’ midweek win at Bournemouth, while Maitland-Niles is ineligible against his parent club.
newschain

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim silent on Aston Villa links

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has refused to be drawn on the Aston Villa job. The 37-year-old is a contender to replace Steven Gerrard after he was sacked following Thursday’s wretched 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Amorim guided Sporting to their first Portuguese league title in 19 years last season...
newschain

Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation

Thomas Frank insisted he has “unfinished business” at Brentford after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa. Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham proved the final straw for Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Villa before the team bus even left Craven Cottage, with his side languishing in 17th place with only nine points from 11 games.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Leeds trip gives us a chance to show our quality, says Fulham boss Marco Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva says his players will relish their next Premier League challenge against Leeds on Sunday at a partisan Elland Road. Silva’s side climbed up to ninth place in the table after Thursday’s 3-0 home win against Aston Villa, who sacked manager Steven Gerrard shortly after.
newschain

Conor Gallagher could be available for Chelsea’s visit of Manchester United

Conor Gallagher is expected to shake off illness in time for Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday. Gallagher was withdrawn during Wednesday’s goalless draw at Brentford after feeling unwell, but has made a steady recovery since. N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are longer-term...
newschain

Emerson Royal back from ban in boost for Tottenham against Newcastle

Emerson Royal will return for Tottenham when Newcastle visit in the Premier League on Sunday. The right-back has not played in the league since his red card at Arsenal earlier this month, but has now served his three-match suspension. Fellow Brazilian Richarlison (calf) remains sidelined and Spurs boss Antonio Conte...
newschain

Antonio Conte: Tottenham must go down path to becoming title contenders

Antonio Conte has reiterated Tottenham are in the middle of a process to becoming a genuine Premier League title contender following criticism of their midweek loss at Manchester United. Spurs suffered a second defeat of the domestic campaign on Wednesday and in similar fashion to the poor display produced at...
newschain

Pep Guardiola ‘so sorry’ about offensive chants from Man City fans at Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last weekend’s stormy defeat at Liverpool. The Catalan, who says he did not hear any offensive chanting himself, also believes City will learn lessons on and off the...
newschain

Harry Toffolo misses out as Nottingham Forest take on Liverpool

Nottingham Forest will be without Harry Toffolo for the visit of Liverpool. The left-back picked up a hamstring injury after coming on as a substitute in the midweek draw at Brighton and faces a spell out. Lewis O’Brien is still ill, Renan Lodi is battling a sprained ankle while Moussa...
newschain

Dejan Kulusevski setback adds to Tottenham’s injury woes in attack

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has admitted to being worried about Dejan Kulusevski’s injury situation and joked further problems in attack will force him out of retirement. The Sweden international has not played for Spurs since September 17 after he sustained a hamstring issue whilst away on national team...
newschain

Nathan Patterson on comeback trail but Everton pick from unchanged squad

Everton have no new injury issues to contend with heading into Saturday’s home clash with Crystal Palace. Boss Frank Lampard has expressed his hope that Nathan Patterson, back in training after an ankle issue, will be fit for the trip to Fulham another week down the line. Fellow defenders Yerry Mina (calf) and Ben Godfrey (broken leg) remain sidelined, as does Andros Townsend (ACL).
newschain

Frank Lampard insists managers ‘need time to work’ after Steven Gerrard sacking

Everton boss Frank Lampard has stressed the need for managers to be given time following his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard’s sacking at Aston Villa. Gerrard, who had been in charge at Villa since November last year, was dismissed by the club on Thursday after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham left them 17th in the Premier League.
newschain

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea following behaviour that has raised fresh questions about his future. Having been warned about leaving early in the wake of July’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag punished the 37-year-old Portuguese for his exit from Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.
newschain

I loved it – Gary O’Neil recalls happy Hammers stint ahead of Bournemouth visit

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is looking forward to waxing nostalgic when the Cherries visit his former club West Ham on Monday night. The former midfielder joined the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2011 and helped the club win promotion with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool in the 2012 Championship play-off final.
newschain

Douglas Luiz available for Villa against Brentford after wrongful dismissal

Douglas Luiz is available for Aston Villa against Brentford after he had a claim of wrongful dismissal upheld. The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct during Thursday night’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham – after which manager Steven Gerrard was sacked – but will not serve a suspension.

