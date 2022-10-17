Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Union County Tournament final preview — No. 4 Westfield vs. No. 13 Elizabeth
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1.
Volleyball: Rodrigues, Muller lead Westfield to Union County Tournament crown
This special volleyball season Westfield is having is like a math equation. The constant is the serving prowess of Carly Rodrigues, but the variable of who will step up in the hitting department changes on a match by match basis. And since the letter x is used to represent a...
Paterson Eastside quiets No. 14 Passaic Tech, makes statement in playoff-worthy battle
Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.
Irvington over Snyder - Boys soccer recap
Karl Boucher scored twice to lead Irvington in a 5-2 win over Snyder, in Jersey City. Axel Garay, Dorvilne Woodler, and Gowens Louis also scored for the Blue Knights (6-12-1). Snyder fell to 1-15 on the season.
Colonia hangs on to win over Rahway, secure playoff spot - Football recap
Jaeden Jones ran for two touchdowns in leading Colonia to a 21-20 victory on the road over Rahway. Colonia (8-1) will be one of 16 teams in the playoffs for North, Group 4 next week. Jones’ second touchdown, a 71-yard run, gave Colonia a 14-7 advantage midway in the third...
Freehold Borough defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Riley Turner and Lily Hauge scored to give Freehold Borough a 2-0 victory against Raritan in Freehold. Scoreless at halftime, Freehold Borough (4-13) took control in the second half with two goals. Yael Spector and Payton Quinn had an assist while Jaleigh Tuccille made six saves for the shutout. Raritan...
Oratory over Cranford - Boys soccer recap
Henry Griffiths finished with one goal and one assist as Oratory held on for a 2-1 victory over Cranford in Summit. Kai Mitchell made five saves for Oratory (7-8-1) as the first half ended with no score. Maximilian Cook added a goal in the second half while Patrick Feit was...
Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final
Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
Shore ties Brick Township - Girls soccer recap
It was a battle of goaltenders as Shore tied Brick Township 0-0 in Brick. Trinitie Maloney made nine saves for Brick Township (3-10-2) while Sofia Merten recorded seven for Shore (4-10-2). Shore finished with 12 shots on goal while Brick Township had 10.
Morris Tech ties Somerset Tech - Boys soccer recap
Gianmarco Perez-Gomez scored for Somerset Tech as it tied against Morris Tech 1-1 in Bridgewater. Each side tallied a goal in the first quarter with Dan Cerdas recording an assist for Somerset Tech (6-10-1). Steven LaRosa also made five saves. Morris Tech moved to 3-10-1.
Jackson Memorial edges Middletown North - Girls soccer - Shore Conf. Coaches - Final
Chloe Messer nailed the game-winner with her second goal of the day as Jackson Memorial defeated Middletown North, 3-2, in the final round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Renee Wanzor added a goal and an assist for Jackson Memorial (9-8), which played to a 1-1 tie at...
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) ties Wardlaw-Hartridge - Boys soccer recap
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) played Wardlaw-Hartridge to a 1-1 draw, in Edison. Both teams scored in the second half. Kyle Durkin put Calvary Christian (4-9-10 ahead by scoring off an assist by Caleb Bugge in the 58th minute, and Wardlaw-Hartridge (10-5-1) found a tying goal in the 70th minute. The...
Field hockey: Benik nets OT goal to push Manalapan past Holmdel
Brooke Benik scored an overtime game-winner to lead Holmdel to a 3-2 win over Manalapan, in Manalapan. Benik netted the game-deciding goal for the Braves (9-6) in the first overtime. Teresa Condello and Lily Osais also scored in the win, while Daria Easton finished with five saves. Angelina Petriello scored...
No. 19 Manalapan defeats Allentown - Girls soccer recap
Vanessa Sarf's second-half goal gave Manalapan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 1-0 win against Allentown in Allentown. Ryann Keefe recorded nine saves for Allentown (14-3). With the win, Manalapan improved to 11-3-1.
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).
Boys soccer: Radoncic scores twice as Ridgefield blanks Palisades Park
Dino Radoncic recorded two goals and an assist to lead Ridgefield in a 3-0 win over Palisades Park, in Palisades Park. Ridgefield (9-6-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alessandro Osuna also scored in the win, while Angel Osuna made seven saves to earn the shutout. Palisades Park...
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap
Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
No. 18 Delran over Burlington Township -- Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored three goals to lead Delran, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory against Burlington Township in Burlington. Roskos, a junior, has 14 goals on the season. Nick Iacovitti and Michael Papi both scored as well for Delran (7-3-5), which has won two games in a row and three of four with the non-win being a 1-1 tie to Northern Burlington.
