COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 21, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office discuss bias conduct with students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark
NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre last week discussed bias conduct with the students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark. The MCPO routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
Police respond to report of suspicious man at Morris County assisted living facility
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to Weston Assisted Living in Hanover Township after a report of a suspicious man that entered the building, police said. On Thursday, October 20, at 7:27p.m., police responded to Weston Assisted Living, located at 905 Route 10, regarding...
3 wanted for allegedly stealing, altering and depositing a Hunterdon County school board check worth more than $28K
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Three suspects are wanted after allegedly stealing, altering and depositing a school board check worth more than $28,000, according to Flemington Borough police. On September 9, police took a report from the Flemington Raritan School Board in reference to a fraudulent check, police...
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Assemblyman DiMaio to prepare legislative bill to expand the ‘Blue Envelope’ Program which helps police communicate with drivers with autism
NEW JERSEY – Assemblyman John DiMaio will be preparing a legislative bill that would help police communicate better with individuals with autism by expanding the Blue Envelope program. The purpose of the Blue Envelope is to improve the interaction between a driver with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and a...
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
Sussex County reports 265 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
According to health officials, of the 44,032 cases, 42,797 cases have been classified as recovered. The names, addresses, medical history and other personal identifying information of these residents will not be released or shared with the community, officials said. If anyone has questions about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1 or...
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
Morris County man arrested on tax and bankruptcy fraud
LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Thursday by federal agents on charges of tax and bankruptcy fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division. Zeki Donuk...
2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Massive water main break shuts down highway in Morris County
A geyser of water shot from the broken main across all four lanes of the highway.
Morris County launches online land development review application
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation has launched an online application allowing Morris County Planning Board applicants to digitally submit their documents and make required fee payments. Hard copies of applications will still be required; however, digital submissions will provide the public a...
1 arrested, 3 wanted after stealing checks from PO boxes, altering, making more than $30K worth of fraudulent deposits in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was arrested and three others wanted for allegedly after stealing checks from PO boxes, altering the checks and making more than $30,000 worth of fraudulent deposits, police said. On June 11, Flemington Borough police received a report from a local business...
Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old Morris County girl
BOONTON, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl from Boonton who has been missing since October 15, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. Keyoni Jackson, who resides on Plane Street in Boonton, was last seen on Saturday,...
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
New Hunterdon County career and technical facility will expand technology, trades opportunities for students
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County’s new 36,000 square foot career and technical school building that will expand technological, trades, and mechanical educational offerings for students took a major step toward reality on October 17, as the county commissioners, school district boards and superintendent held a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility’s construction.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
The New Jersey shop is a unique location for vintage clothing.Image via Bear Bone Vintage. Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine.
