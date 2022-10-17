The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO