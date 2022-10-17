Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs
There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament final preview — No. 12 Ramapo vs. Ridgewood
Ridgewood (8-5-2) vs. Ramapo (12-0-1) Ramapo earned a first-round bye in this year’s Bergen County Tournament, as they opened up tournament play with a narrow 2-1 victory over River Dell in the second round. They handed Garfield their first loss of the season in the quarterfinal round in a 4-1 rout, then proceeded to take down Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round 2-1.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Oct. 14-20
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Oct. 14-20.
Girls Soccer: 2022 SJ Coaches’ Cup final preview - No. 11 Eastern vs. No. 13 Shawnee
Girls Soccer: Shawnee at Cherokee, Tues. Oct. 4. — SJ COACHES’ CUP TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Devils’ speedy play style key in 4-1 win vs. Islanders: ‘That’s a fast hockey club over there’
Gulping for air, Islanders center Mat Barzal stared at reporters and collected his thoughts. Barzal’s team was fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Devils after being out hustled for most of the game. New Jersey forwards Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat showcased excellent speed and playmaking abilities, which led to a blowout victory, a 43-to-17 shot advantage –– and a compliment from the Islanders star.
Jackson Memorial edges Middletown North - Girls soccer - Shore Conf. Coaches - Final
Chloe Messer nailed the game-winner with her second goal of the day as Jackson Memorial defeated Middletown North, 3-2, in the final round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Renee Wanzor added a goal and an assist for Jackson Memorial (9-8), which played to a 1-1 tie at...
Cross-country: County championship results, photos and recaps for Friday, Oct. 21
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Giants games
We didn’t need an excuse to drink and watch sports at the bar, but now we definitely have one. For the first time in years, the New York Giants are ... good?. The G-Men are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after a 5-1 start under new coach Brian Daboll. With back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the playoffs are seriously in play for the team that hasn’t made the postseason since 2016.
Colonia hangs on to win over Rahway, secure playoff spot - Football recap
Jaeden Jones ran for two touchdowns in leading Colonia to a 21-20 victory on the road over Rahway. Colonia (8-1) will be one of 16 teams in the playoffs for North, Group 4 next week. Jones’ second touchdown, a 71-yard run, gave Colonia a 14-7 advantage midway in the third...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Field hockey: Batenhorst’s goal keeps No. 12 Northern Highlands unbeaten with win over West Milford
Sarah Batenhorst scored the only goal of the game to lead Northern Highlands, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 1-0 victory over West Milford, in West Milford. The win kept Northern Highlands unbeaten at 14-0. The goal came in the second quarter and Belle Bennett had the...
Boys soccer: Meder scores twice as Cherokee shuts out Seneca
Chris Meder posted two goals and one assist to lead Cherokee in a 3-0 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart shared duties in net to earn the shutout for Cherokee (10-2-2). Kurzaw made four saves while Gebhart finished with three saves. Brandon Michael also scored in...
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Oct. 21
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have an offensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Oct. 14-20.
Toms River North over Marlboro - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia, Madison DiEugenio and Angelina DeCesare provided the goals as Toms River North won at home, 3-1, over Marlboro. Kyran Thievon stopped eight shots to preserve the win for Toms River North (11-5), which has won three games in a row. Brooke Gordon scored for Marlboro (5-6-2).
Boys soccer: Haddon Heights takes shutout over Highland
Trent Begley, Evan Rasicci and Nolan Lachall all scored to lead Haddon Heights in a 3-0 win over Highland, in Blackwood. Sean Fischer made six saves to earn the shutout for Haddon Heights (7-6-2). Thomas Murray recorded 13 saves for Highland (6-9-1).
Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final
Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Freehold Borough defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Riley Turner and Lily Hauge scored to give Freehold Borough a 2-0 victory against Raritan in Freehold. Scoreless at halftime, Freehold Borough (4-13) took control in the second half with two goals. Yael Spector and Payton Quinn had an assist while Jaleigh Tuccille made six saves for the shutout. Raritan...
