ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs

There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament final preview — No. 12 Ramapo vs. Ridgewood

Ridgewood (8-5-2) vs. Ramapo (12-0-1) Ramapo earned a first-round bye in this year’s Bergen County Tournament, as they opened up tournament play with a narrow 2-1 victory over River Dell in the second round. They handed Garfield their first loss of the season in the quarterfinal round in a 4-1 rout, then proceeded to take down Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round 2-1.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ speedy play style key in 4-1 win vs. Islanders: ‘That’s a fast hockey club over there’

Gulping for air, Islanders center Mat Barzal stared at reporters and collected his thoughts. Barzal’s team was fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Devils after being out hustled for most of the game. New Jersey forwards Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat showcased excellent speed and playmaking abilities, which led to a blowout victory, a 43-to-17 shot advantage –– and a compliment from the Islanders star.
ELMONT, NY
NJ.com

The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Giants games

We didn’t need an excuse to drink and watch sports at the bar, but now we definitely have one. For the first time in years, the New York Giants are ... good?. The G-Men are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after a 5-1 start under new coach Brian Daboll. With back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the playoffs are seriously in play for the team that hasn’t made the postseason since 2016.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Meder scores twice as Cherokee shuts out Seneca

Chris Meder posted two goals and one assist to lead Cherokee in a 3-0 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart shared duties in net to earn the shutout for Cherokee (10-2-2). Kurzaw made four saves while Gebhart finished with three saves. Brandon Michael also scored in...
SENECA, SC
NJ.com

Toms River North over Marlboro - Girls soccer recap

Alexis Garcia, Madison DiEugenio and Angelina DeCesare provided the goals as Toms River North won at home, 3-1, over Marlboro. Kyran Thievon stopped eight shots to preserve the win for Toms River North (11-5), which has won three games in a row. Brooke Gordon scored for Marlboro (5-6-2). The N.J....
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Haddon Heights takes shutout over Highland

Trent Begley, Evan Rasicci and Nolan Lachall all scored to lead Haddon Heights in a 3-0 win over Highland, in Blackwood. Sean Fischer made six saves to earn the shutout for Haddon Heights (7-6-2). Thomas Murray recorded 13 saves for Highland (6-9-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final

Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough defeats Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Riley Turner and Lily Hauge scored to give Freehold Borough a 2-0 victory against Raritan in Freehold. Scoreless at halftime, Freehold Borough (4-13) took control in the second half with two goals. Yael Spector and Payton Quinn had an assist while Jaleigh Tuccille made six saves for the shutout. Raritan...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy