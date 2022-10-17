Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers. Innovation Sandbox will help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a rich ecosystem of Fintechs and reducing time-to-market. Several experiments have already been conducted on the Sandbox, allowing various parts of the Group to collaborate with potential partners at pace and to shape product development together.

2 DAYS AGO