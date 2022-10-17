Read full article on original website
NatWest and Vodeno create strategic partnership
NatWest Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the Vodeno Group (comprising of Vodeno Limited and its subsidiaries) which will see the creation of a Banking-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) business in the UK. This strategic partnership will enable businesses to embed financial services products such as payments, deposits, point-of-sale credit and merchant cash advances directly in their ecosystem by leveraging the Vodeno Group’s BaaS technology, and NatWest Group’s banking technology and UK banking licenses.
Lloyds Banking Group accelerates Fintech engagement with its new Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers. Innovation Sandbox will help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a rich ecosystem of Fintechs and reducing time-to-market. Several experiments have already been conducted on the Sandbox, allowing various parts of the Group to collaborate with potential partners at pace and to shape product development together.
Synapse Announces New Partnership with American Bank, Enabling Comprehensive Range of Digital Financial Solutions for Fintech Companies and Customers
Synapse Financial Technologies Inc., a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform that increases access to best-in-class financial products, today announced a partnership with American Bank, a community bank based in Le Mars, Iowa, to enable fintech companies to build and deliver innovative digital financial services to their customers. “We are excited to announce...
allpay taps Salt Edge to boost financial inclusion with open banking
UK-based payments specialists, allpay Limited, have joined forces with Salt Edge, a leader in Open Banking solutions, to allow the business to provide clients, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a seamless payment experience, being a part of the wider financial inclusion initiative of the company. allpay was established in...
Virtuzone and Wio Bank partner to drive digital innovation and give SMEs the ability to open a fully digital business bank account
Virtuzone, the UAE’s leading Company Formation Specialists and corporate services provider, has joined forces with Wio Bank, the region’s first platform bank, to revolutionise the banking process for its clients through the next-generation digital banking solution, Wio Business. Paul Bryson, Group Commercial Director at Virtuzone, signed the MoU with Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank.
Illimity & Nexi Partner to Support Italian SMEs
Nexi, the European PayTech, and illimity, a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs. b-ilty, illimity’s digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi’s digital collection solutions. As of today, Italian SMEs will be...
ForwardAI and Fintech Automation Announce Partnership to Provide FIs Access to Accounting Data
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced today its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for seamless access to a full suite of accounting data platforms for its clients.
Cashfree Payments launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs and Platforms to launch their Own Prepaid Cards and Wallets
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners. ‘Issuance’ is a prepaid card and wallet issuance API stack which can be used for payroll & incentive disbursals, customer loyalty programs, expense management among other use cases. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both physical and virtual prepaid cards.
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Launches FinTech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its FinTech Integration Center, which provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and ERP systems. By embedding the bank’s solutions directly in these FinTech applications, Dragonfly customers simplify their customers’ daily banking activities and enable them to spend more time running their businesses. Dragonfly’s FinTech Integration Center easily integrates with banking platforms to provide connections to FinTech applications including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken.
KCB and TerraPay Partner to Enhance Cross-border Remittances
KCB Bank Kenya customers now have an opportunity to seamlessly receive funds from the diaspora to their accounts in Kenya, powered by a partnership with Mobex (an affiliate company of TerraPay Group, a UK-headquartered digital payments infrastructure and solutions provider). With TerraPay onboard, KCB Bank seeks to fortify its position...
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s Washing the Dishes?” – Curt Queyrouze, Coastal Bank in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Curt Queyrouze, President of Seattle’s Coastal Bank and CCBX, its BaaS division, considers whether it’s time to rethink the organisational structure of a bank. In the rush to digitise everything in financial services, have we forgotten infrastructure?. I don’t mean the tech infrastructure that is well-organised under a...
GafaPay Partners to Launch the US Card Product, Opening Access to the US Financial Infrastructure for Millions of Underbanked Africans
GafaPay, a provider of a mobile wallet with over 300,000 users in Sub-Saharan Africa, announces a partnership with SaveChain, a global neobank for unbanked people, which allows opening a US bank account to anyone in the world. The partners will launch a new virtual card product for GafaPay digital wallet to open access for millions of Africans to international money transfer, US bank account opening, mobile payments, e-commerce, etc.
Tuum Strengthens AML Compliance Offering Through a Partnership with Salv
Tuum, the API-first and modular core banking platform, announces a new partnership with Salv, the regtech company founded by Wise and Skype employees to combat financial crime. The partnership enables Tuum to add anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities to its core banking platform. Additionally, the partnership addresses the discrepancies often found between time-to-market strategy and the quality of AML compliance. By working with Salv, Tuum’s customers now gain access to a fast, flexible and transparent AML platform with advanced monitoring, screening and risk-scoring solutions.
NatWest makes agreements with three more payment providers to offer VRP
NatWest Group has made agreements with Token, Tink and Yapily to offer Variable Recurring Payments (VRP) as a new and convenient payment option for businesses and consumers. This means NatWest Group now has agreements with six payment providers to offer VRP as a new payment method – after previously making agreements with TrueLayer, GoCardless and Crezco.
Token Teams Up with NatWest Group to Unlock Wider Range of VRP Use Cases
Open Banking payments platform Token, the leading Open Banking enabler for Europe’s payments industry, today announces it will enter into an agreement with NatWest Group to offer Variable Recurring Payments (VRP) for non-sweeping services. The news, a significant industry development, was delivered by Token Chief Product Officer Charles Damen...
Stubben Edge and Helodrium Join Forces to Expand Capabilities
Helodrium has a proven track record of bespoke compliance and regulatory support, helping businesses begin trading in the London & International Insurance Market. With 50 years of experience in this area, they identify their clients’ requirements and potential risks and create tailored strategies to ensure success. The Helodrium team has a detailed understanding of insurance and reinsurance across industries and classes, bringing a commercial viewpoint to regulatory issues. Businesses can rely on Helodrium to help them get started, including tasks such as becoming authorised by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
MoneeMint has partnered with Bud to deliver a transparent and personal ethical banking solution to its customers
MoneeMint have announced their partnership with Bud, an open banking platform designed to turn messy financial data into services that accelerate growth. MoneeMint is integrating with Bud’s Engage solutions that will enable MoneeMint to deliver greater transparency, personal and ethical banking experience for their customers. Bud’s core intelligence services...
Ahoy! and Vantage Recreational Finance Partner to Provide Embedded Insurance for Boat Buyers
Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, has announced a partnership with Vantage Recreational Finance, a leading financial solutions company for the marine and recreational vehicle (RV) industry, enabling boat buyers who finance their purchase through VRF to have easy access to an Ahoy! boat insurance policy directly through VRF’s financing platform. The embedded insurance program will include technical integration to offer VRF customers insurance quotes through a “click to buy” model as well as to bind the policy on the spot.
Binance Launches ‘My Crypto Journey’ Campaign, A Collection Of Personal Experiences From Crypto Users
To celebrate the transformative power of blockchain technology, Binance (https://www.Binance.com/), the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, recently launched the ‘My Crypto Journey’ series, a collection of inspirational stories from Binance users in Africa, showcasing how blockchain and crypto have impacted their lives. Over the...
Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform Drives Automation and Operational Efficiency With Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform (CA-GIP) adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support the organization’s cultural shift to an automation-centric strategy, increasing operational efficiency for DevOps teams. Working with Red Hat, CA-GIP has automated infrastructure operations, scaled automation across tens of thousands of servers, and achieved return on investment (ROI) in just one year.
