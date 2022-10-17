Read full article on original website
‘The Sims 4’ is now free-to-play on all platforms
After EA and Maxis announced the news last month, The Sims 4 is now officially free-to-play for everyone. As of October 18, The Sims 4 is now permanently free-to-play through all available platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This means that all users who haven’t...
How to watch today’s ‘Silent Hill’ Transmission
Konami has announced that a Silent Hill Transmission will share “updates” on the future of the Silent Hill series, which will take place today (October 19) – here’s how to watch it. The Silent Hill Transmission will take place on October 19, at 10PM BST/ 11PM...
‘GTFO’ permanently brings back Rundown 1.0 – with the rest to follow
GTFO developer 10 Chambers has shared with NME that it will be bringing back every Rundown beginning with 1.0, and will stop deleting content going forward. From today (October 20) GTFO players will be able to play ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation and Rundown 7.0 Rise at any time, with Rundown 2.0 to 6.0 planned to re-launch individually in the run-up to Rundown 8.0.
How to play the ‘Football Manager 2023’ beta before launch
The Football Manager 2023 beta has started for anyone who has pre-ordered the game from any “SEGA-approved digital retailer” – here’s how to jump in early. The beta started yesterday (October 20), and will run until Football Manager 2023‘s full release on November 8. As detailed in this blog from Sega, anyone who has already bought Football Manager 2023 from an “approved digital retailer”.
‘Modern Warfare 2’ gave Shepherd and Gaz’s actors a “clean slate” to explore their characters
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 actors Glenn Morshower (General Shepherd) and Elliot Knight (Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick) shared that they were both encouraged to create their own versions of the characters they play; rather than try to emulate performances of the characters that had already appeared in Infinity Ward‘s original Modern Warfare trilogy.
How to watch the ‘Resident Evil’ Showcase
Capcom‘s next Resident Evil Showcase is scheduled to begin tonight (October 20), and will bring the latest announcements on what’s next for the survival horror series – here’s how and when to watch it. The Resident Evil Showcase livestream will take place tonight at 11PM BST...
‘Final Fantasy 16’ dives into Valisthea’s politics with ‘Ambition’ trailer
Final Fantasy 16 has received a lengthy new trailer that sheds insight into the factions vying for control in Square Enix‘s upcoming role-playing game. Published today (October 20), the Ambition trailer runs at four and a half minutes and provides an overview of each faction in Final Fantasy 16.
OH MY GIRL’s YooA to make solo comeback next month
OH MY GIRL‘s YooA will be releasing new music as a soloist in November. A representative of OH MY GIRL’s label, WM Entertainment, shared in a brief statement to Newsen earlier today (October 20), as translated by Soompi: “OH MY GIRL’s YooA is preparing for a new album with the aim of a November comeback.” Other information regarding the project’s release date, format and more are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to its release.
‘House Of The Dragon’ producer doesn’t understand why fans love Daemon Targaryen
House Of The Dragon producer Sara Hess has said she’s “baffled” by viewers who are attracted to Daemon Targaryen. The character, played by Matt Smith, has attracted admirers online since the first episode, who have nicknamed him “daddy Daemon” in various posts on Twitter. Events...
Microsoft claims ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ will launch in 2023
Alongside Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine was announced during a PlayStation showcase event in September 2021. Whilst Spider-Man 2 was said to be coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023, which Insomniac has again confirmed this week, Wolverine was apparently very early in development and received no confirmed release date at the time.
Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab
Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration. The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the...
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Reveals Fellow ‘Survivor’ Contestants Appear in Season 2
Mike White is hosting a mini “Survivor” reunion on “The White Lotus.” “We had some ‘Survivor’ contestants make cameos in that very first scene,” he revealed to Variety at the Season 2 red carpet premiere of “The White Lotus” on Thursday night. White was a contestant on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” in 2018, where he originally competed on team Goliath, a tribe of 10 overachievers who excel in their respective fields. Asked if his time on “Survivor” influenced any component of the Emmy-winning series, White said, “There’s definitely some ‘Survivor’ weaved into the show, that’s for sure.” “The White Lotus”...
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Watch The Cure debut another devastating new song, ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’
The Cure debuted another new song from their long-awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World‘, airing ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’ at a show in Kraków, Poland tonight (Thursday October 20). Check it out below. The icons are in the midst of a lengthy...
Void Of Vision go full industrial on new single ‘HELL HELL HELL’
Void Of Vision have swiftly followed up their latest EP, ‘CHRONICLES II: HEAVEN’, with a new single titled ‘HELL HELL HELL’. Building on the sound that the Melbourne outfit featured prominently on their EP and earlier work, the band’s latest single brings their industrial influences to the forefront.
‘Battlefield 2042’ update reworks Orbital map and adds persistent server hosting
A new update for Battlefield 2042 reworks the Orbital map and adds the option to host persistent servers that stay live, even when nobody is online. Following the rework of Renewal in September’s update, Battlefield developer EA Dice has “improved gameplay flow” by making adjustments to the Orbital map. The update released earlier today (October 20) and adds “more cover and assets” as well as “terrain improvements”.
‘Black Adam’ sees huge gap between audience and critic scores
New superhero film Black Adam has seen huge disparity between audience and critic scores. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and is based on the DC comics character of the same name, follows the mythic superhero when he emerges from a tomb ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the world”.
Arctic Monkeys put up special Yorkshire accent billboard for ‘The Car’ in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have put up a special Yorkshire-themed billboard for their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’ in their native Sheffield. The four-piece, who hail from the Yorkshire city, are set to release their seventh studio album on Friday (October 21). In promotion of ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys have...
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
