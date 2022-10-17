Mike White is hosting a mini “Survivor” reunion on “The White Lotus.” “We had some ‘Survivor’ contestants make cameos in that very first scene,” he revealed to Variety at the Season 2 red carpet premiere of “The White Lotus” on Thursday night. White was a contestant on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” in 2018, where he originally competed on team Goliath, a tribe of 10 overachievers who excel in their respective fields. Asked if his time on “Survivor” influenced any component of the Emmy-winning series, White said, “There’s definitely some ‘Survivor’ weaved into the show, that’s for sure.” “The White Lotus”...

25 MINUTES AGO