Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Boys soccer championship weekend: Previews for all 10 county finals
Ten county tournament finals will be contested this weekend, and NJ.com has you covered with a look at each matchup to get you ready for the action. Our previews for each tournament final can be found below. BERGEN COUNTY TOURNAMENT. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Indian Hills | BRACKET. ESSEX COUNTY...
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs
There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Oct. 14-20
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Oct. 14-20.
Girls Soccer: 2022 SJ Coaches’ Cup final preview - No. 11 Eastern vs. No. 13 Shawnee
Girls Soccer: Shawnee at Cherokee, Tues. Oct. 4. — SJ COACHES’ CUP TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament final preview — No. 12 Ramapo vs. Ridgewood
Ridgewood (8-5-2) vs. Ramapo (12-0-1) Ramapo earned a first-round bye in this year’s Bergen County Tournament, as they opened up tournament play with a narrow 2-1 victory over River Dell in the second round. They handed Garfield their first loss of the season in the quarterfinal round in a 4-1 rout, then proceeded to take down Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round 2-1.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Oct. 21
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have an offensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Oct. 14-20.
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) defeats Somerset Tech in OT - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis tallied the game-winner as Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) scored three unanswered goals to defeat Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Katelyn Almeida gave Somerset Tech (8-5) a 2-0 lead in the first half before Hannah Raike answered with a pair of goals for Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) (9-5). Raegan Fogarty...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Field hockey: Benik nets OT goal to push Manalapan past Holmdel
Brooke Benik scored an overtime game-winner to lead Holmdel to a 3-2 win over Manalapan, in Manalapan. Benik netted the game-deciding goal for the Braves (9-6) in the first overtime. Teresa Condello and Lily Osais also scored in the win, while Daria Easton finished with five saves. Angelina Petriello scored...
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1.
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final
Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
Absegami ties Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Absegami played Cedar Creek to a 0-0 draw in Egg Harbor City. Karmjeet Nagara recorded five saves for the Braves (2-13-1). Cedar Creek is now 5-7-4 on the season.
Lyndhurst over Rutherford - Boys soccer recap
Robert Dasler Jr. scored a goal and had an assist as Lyndhurst defeated Rutherford 2-0 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (9-4-2) outshot Rutherford 14-8 in the game. Tyler Wise also had a goal with Ali Celik tallying an assist. Lucas Baroni had six saves. Michael Boylan had 11 saves in goal for...
Kittatinny over North Warren - Field hockey recap
Alexa Shotwell and Hannah Ellicott each scored to lead Kittatinny in a 2-1 win over North Warren, in Kittatinny. Kittatinny (7-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half. Kate Gerkhardt scored for North Warren (1-13).
Tess Bucher of Hoover, Paige Reese/Madison Altman of Jackson reach OHSAA state tennis semis
MASON — Hoover High School junior Tess Bucher will play in the singles semifinals of the OHSAA girls tennis state tournament for a third straight year. Also headed to the semifinals, in doubles, are a pair of Jackson seniors, Paige Reese and Madison Altman. This will be their first trip in the state semis. ...
