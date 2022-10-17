ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs

There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament final preview — No. 12 Ramapo vs. Ridgewood

Ridgewood (8-5-2) vs. Ramapo (12-0-1) Ramapo earned a first-round bye in this year’s Bergen County Tournament, as they opened up tournament play with a narrow 2-1 victory over River Dell in the second round. They handed Garfield their first loss of the season in the quarterfinal round in a 4-1 rout, then proceeded to take down Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round 2-1.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Field hockey: Benik nets OT goal to push Manalapan past Holmdel

Brooke Benik scored an overtime game-winner to lead Holmdel to a 3-2 win over Manalapan, in Manalapan. Benik netted the game-deciding goal for the Braves (9-6) in the first overtime. Teresa Condello and Lily Osais also scored in the win, while Daria Easton finished with five saves. Angelina Petriello scored...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap

Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final

Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Absegami ties Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Absegami played Cedar Creek to a 0-0 draw in Egg Harbor City. Karmjeet Nagara recorded five saves for the Braves (2-13-1). Cedar Creek is now 5-7-4 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
Lyndhurst over Rutherford - Boys soccer recap

Robert Dasler Jr. scored a goal and had an assist as Lyndhurst defeated Rutherford 2-0 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (9-4-2) outshot Rutherford 14-8 in the game. Tyler Wise also had a goal with Ali Celik tallying an assist. Lucas Baroni had six saves. Michael Boylan had 11 saves in goal for...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Kittatinny over North Warren - Field hockey recap

Alexa Shotwell and Hannah Ellicott each scored to lead Kittatinny in a 2-1 win over North Warren, in Kittatinny. Kittatinny (7-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half. Kate Gerkhardt scored for North Warren (1-13). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
WARREN, NJ
