ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mason Greenwood to spend over a month in custody on attempted rape charge

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLzou_0ic9s0wu00

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will spend more than a month in custody after a district judge denied him bail on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old looked at his family from the dock before he was taken down the steps at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

All three charges relate to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Members of Greenwood’s family sat in a full public gallery in the small courtroom, along with members of the press.

Wearing a grey hooded Nike jumper and grey jogging bottoms and flanked by two dock officers, the footballer, of Bowdon, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

Greenwood will appear before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on November 21.

The defendant’s legal team told reporters they would be submitting a further bail application.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bail granted for rape attempt accused footballer Mason Greenwood

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will be released from custody after a bail application was granted. The 21-year-old forward faces charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. He appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody. A bail application was held in...
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle

A woman has been charged months after an incident in which a boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle. Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 15. Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate,...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery. Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday. Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether...
newschain

Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop. The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Merseyside Police receive complaint of alleged criminal damage to Man City bus

Merseyside Police have confirmed they have received a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City team bus following their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. An image showed damage to the windscreen of the bus, which City said was caused by an object being...
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not face FA probe over Man City comments

Jurgen Klopp will not face a Football Association investigation over comments some at Manchester City had privately branded “borderline xenophobic”, the PA news agency understands. The Liverpool boss found himself under the spotlight following remarks he made during a press conference ahead of last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over...
newschain

Antonio Conte: Tottenham must go down path to becoming title contenders

Antonio Conte has reiterated Tottenham are in the middle of a process to becoming a genuine Premier League title contender following criticism of their midweek loss at Manchester United. Spurs suffered a second defeat of the domestic campaign on Wednesday and in similar fashion to the poor display produced at...
newschain

West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to Hawa Cissoko

West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend. Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off...
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
newschain

Wes Burns fires Ipswich to victory over Derby

Wes Burns’ second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory for high-flying Ipswich against ninth-placed Derby. The Wales international struck in the 67th minute when a Kayden Jackson effort bounced back off a post and he smashed the rebound home. Jackson had the opportunity to make the game safe for Town...
newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence. She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.
newschain

Trial of eight people accused of men’s car-crash murder adjourned for a week

The trial of eight people accused of murdering two men, who died in a crash on the A46, has been adjourned until next week. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a Skoda...
newschain

Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife

A wealthy property developer is waiting for a judge’s ruling after becoming embroiled in a High Court money fight with his estranged wife. Michael Fuchs, 62, who comes from Germany but moved to the US in the 1990s, and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, who hails from France, have been arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
newschain

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy