Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs
There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Oct. 14-20
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Oct. 14-20.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Oct. 21
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have an offensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Oct. 14-20.
Jackson Memorial edges Middletown North - Girls soccer - Shore Conf. Coaches - Final
Chloe Messer nailed the game-winner with her second goal of the day as Jackson Memorial defeated Middletown North, 3-2, in the final round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Renee Wanzor added a goal and an assist for Jackson Memorial (9-8), which played to a 1-1 tie at...
N.J. native QB to get another start for Panthers
Another shot for PJ Walker. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be getting the start yet again this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker also started last week, filling in for starter Baker Mayfield who sustained...
Girls Soccer: 2022 SJ Coaches’ Cup final preview - No. 11 Eastern vs. No. 13 Shawnee
Girls Soccer: Shawnee at Cherokee, Tues. Oct. 4. — SJ COACHES’ CUP TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys soccer: Meder scores twice as Cherokee shuts out Seneca
Chris Meder posted two goals and one assist to lead Cherokee in a 3-0 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart shared duties in net to earn the shutout for Cherokee (10-2-2). Kurzaw made four saves while Gebhart finished with three saves. Brandon Michael also scored in...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament final preview — No. 12 Ramapo vs. Ridgewood
Ridgewood (8-5-2) vs. Ramapo (12-0-1) Ramapo earned a first-round bye in this year’s Bergen County Tournament, as they opened up tournament play with a narrow 2-1 victory over River Dell in the second round. They handed Garfield their first loss of the season in the quarterfinal round in a 4-1 rout, then proceeded to take down Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round 2-1.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Giants’ offensive linemen dismiss Pro Football Focus’ low ranking, but agree with Andrew Thomas’ grade
As humans, we have a need to measure things. We like grading systems. They give us something to strive for and bring order to our lives. Some things, however, are easier to measure than others. In the NFL, for instance, we know which quarterback has thrown for the most yards...
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Field hockey: Benik nets OT goal to push Manalapan past Holmdel
Brooke Benik scored an overtime game-winner to lead Holmdel to a 3-2 win over Manalapan, in Manalapan. Benik netted the game-deciding goal for the Braves (9-6) in the first overtime. Teresa Condello and Lily Osais also scored in the win, while Daria Easton finished with five saves. Angelina Petriello scored...
Henry Hudson over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Gonzalez scored four goals to lead the offensive attack for Henry Hudson in its 5-2 victory over Edison Magnet in Highlands. Evan Buzzanco added the other goal for Henry Hudson (2-8-2), who took an early lead and extended in the second half. Vedant Badoni scored two goals for Edison...
Colonia hangs on to win over Rahway, secure playoff spot - Football recap
Jaeden Jones ran for two touchdowns in leading Colonia to a 21-20 victory on the road over Rahway. Colonia (8-1) will be one of 16 teams in the playoffs for North, Group 4 next week. Jones’ second touchdown, a 71-yard run, gave Colonia a 14-7 advantage midway in the third...
Field hockey: Batenhorst’s goal keeps No. 12 Northern Highlands unbeaten with win over West Milford
Sarah Batenhorst scored the only goal of the game to lead Northern Highlands, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 1-0 victory over West Milford, in West Milford. The win kept Northern Highlands unbeaten at 14-0. The goal came in the second quarter and Belle Bennett had the...
Lyndhurst over Rutherford - Boys soccer recap
Robert Dasler Jr. scored a goal and had an assist as Lyndhurst defeated Rutherford 2-0 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (9-4-2) outshot Rutherford 14-8 in the game. Tyler Wise also had a goal with Ali Celik tallying an assist. Lucas Baroni had six saves. Michael Boylan had 11 saves in goal for...
No. 18 Delran over Burlington Township -- Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored three goals to lead Delran, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory against Burlington Township in Burlington. Roskos, a junior, has 14 goals on the season. Nick Iacovitti and Michael Papi both scored as well for Delran (7-3-5), which has won two games in a row and three of four with the non-win being a 1-1 tie to Northern Burlington.
Hightstown defeats Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin scored four goals to lead Hightstown past Hamilton West 6-2 in Hightstown. Hightstown (7-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with four more scores. James Cordero and Jhan Vazquez also netted a goal. Sonny Panfili made four saves for Hamilton West...
Lawrence edges Lawrenceville - Boys soccer - MCT Lower Bracket - Final
Felipe Noyola scored after the break as fifth-seeded Lawrence defeated sixth-seeded Lawrenceville, 1-0, in the final round of the Mercer County Tournament Lower Bracket in Lawrence. Lawrence advanced to the final round by defeating top-seeded Allentown in a shootout while Lawrenceville defeated second-seeded Peddie, 1-0, in the semifinal. Platon Trofimchuk...
