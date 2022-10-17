Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
txktoday.com
Red Lick PTCO Fall Festival
“Red Lick PTCO is excited to bring back our annual Red Lick PTCO Fall Festival. This year’s Fall Festival will be on October 29th at Red Lick Elementary at 3511 FM 2148 Texarkana, TX, from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm. We will have lots of family fun activities...
texarkanafyi.com
The Fall 2022 ‘Crossties Carnival’ Details for Downtown Texarkana
That cooler weather hits and we all wanna get some fair foods and carnival rides. Johnson Brothers Amusements returns to Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana from October 27 to 29 with rides, games, and all those Fair Foods. Here is more information. Johnson Brothers Amusements is such a fantastic...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment the Weekend of October 21 & 22
We hope you are enjoying these cooler temps as much as we have been. The festival season has kicked off and there are bunches of trunk or treats and seasonal events planned around town we rundown all of them at TexarkanaFYI.com. In this post, we have the live music for this weekend!
What Texarkana Restaurant Has The Most Scrumptious Breakfast?
We wanted to know what Texarkana restaurant has the best breakfast and your answers didn't disappoint. Yesterday on the Power 95-9 Facebook page we asked you, our listeners, and followers what Texarkana restaurant had the best breakfast, and after your comments and messages here are the top 5. 5. Golden...
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney Hotel
The McCartney Hotel. Built in 1929 in Texarkana, Texas. This massive once beautiful 10 story hotel was built by W.A McCartney. Built on Main St. across from the Historic Union Station. This hotel housed important people and war time soldiers too. Sadly this hotel has been abandoned since the 1970’s. When trains for people traveling became less popular. This hotel is still standing in the same exact city that a serial killer was once running loose. Known as the Phantom Killer and also the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of the 1940’s. They even made a Hollywood movie called “The Town That Dreaded Sundown”.
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 […]
txktoday.com
Elizabeth Ann Soyars
Elizabeth Ann Soyars died Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Amarillo, Texas on December 14, 1965, and was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Folda Soyars and her father, Dr. James Edward Soyars. She started her life-long career as a Nursing Home Administrator at Denton Development Center...
Pony walks up to emergency room, appears pregnant
Emergency room clerk Lydia Box was sitting at the front desk of Springhill Medical Center on Sunday morning when "one of the housekeepers came running in and said there’s a Shetland pony outside,” Box told KTAL NBC News 6.
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
txktoday.com
Arkansas High School Student Council to Host Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate
On Thursday, October 27, the Arkansas High School Student Council will host a Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Arkansas High School Red Wall – located at 1500 Jefferson Ave. In addition to hosting the debate, the AHS Student Council members...
KSLA
18-year-old shot in neck in Texarkana; man wanted
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Texarkana, Texas Thursday night (Oct. 20). Police say it happened in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue. Dispatch got a 911 call from someone saying a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot. When officers got there, they found the victim in the front yard. He had been shot in the neck. The teen was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark.
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
AOL Corp
North Texas art teacher accused of improper relationship with student in Texarkana
A Richardson High School art teacher was in custody Thursday and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student in another school district in 2019. Art teacher Jason Delezen faces a charge of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student in the Texarkana school district. The school district is about 200 miles northeast of Fort Worth.
txktoday.com
Joy Cobb
Gwendolyn “Joy” Sturgeon Cobb, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Joy was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on October 1, 1935, to John Clayton and Clara Fay Sturgeon. She was raised in Texarkana and graduated from Arkansas High School in 1953. She attended the National Aeronautics Training School in 1955, and upon graduation went to work for Trans Texas Airlines in Dallas, Texas. It was there where she met her beloved Ray. She says she had an extreme dislike for him in the beginning, but eventually he won her heart in a poker game! They were married on March 23, 1958, at County Avenue Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. After their wedding, Ray took her back to his home state of Tennessee. They lived in Memphis for a few years before moving to Southaven, Mississippi where they raised their three daughters, Stephanie, Renee, and Sharon. After 18 years in Mississippi, Ray was transferred back to the Dallas area in 1979. Their life there consisted of traveling, involvement in their church and devoting their life to their grandchildren.
westcentralsbest.com
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA)
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA) offers technical certifications and associate’s degrees, collaborating with other colleges and universities to offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees on its campuses at De Queen (Sevier County), Nashville (Howard County), and Ashdown (Little River County). It also offers four associate’s degree programs completely online.
txktoday.com
Chester Ray
Chester Lee Ray, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, October 21, 2022, in a local hospital. Mr. Ray was born August 28, 1934, in Gilmer, Texas to Esther Gregory. He was an optician for over 30 years and worked for Texas State Optical and Collom and Carney Eye Clinic. Mr. Ray was a member of Red Springs Baptist Church. He was a sports fanatic and particularly loved football and basketball.
Comments / 0