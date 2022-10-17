Read full article on original website
Kmawmaw
4d ago
that employee just woke up and chose violence. now he really isn't getting his last paycheck. he will get a bill and a hard time getting hire somewhere once his name is out to the public
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools teacher placed on leave after physical altercation with student
CINCINNATI — A Western Hills University High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave until further notice following a physical altercation with a student. Cincinnati Public Schools said they are aware of the incident and are investigating whether disciplinary action against the employee or student will be necessary.
Fox 19
CPS teacher on administrative leave after ‘physical altercation’ with student
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave following a “physical altercation” with a student, according to a statement from the district. The incident in question happened at Western Hills University High School, CPS told FOX19 NOW Friday. The school district did not elaborate...
WLWT 5
Elder High School celebrates 100th anniversary, commitment to West Side
CINCINNATI — Whenever you turn 100, it's a big deal and Elder High School got its turn this year. The city of Cincinnati officially honored the school on what's known as "Purple Friday" at an event in Washington Park Friday afternoon. The speakers reflected on the special connection Elder...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati city manager making changes to racial slur policy after investigations
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's city manager is making changes to its policy after investigating racial slurs used by city workers. City manager Sheryl Long said the new language is meant to clarify the city's administrative regulation for non-discrimination. It comes after multiple recent investigations into police officers using the slur.
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
WKRC
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
Ohio youth football coach gunned down after practice
CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished. Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. Practice […]
WLWT 5
Hundreds gather at vigil for youth football coach killed leaving practice
CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday,remembering a youth football coach that was gunned down in front of his team. Jermaine Knox, 37, was a pillar in the College Hill community. Those who knew him best would call him "Coach Maine" or "King Maine." He was the beloved coach...
WLWT 5
Police: Youth football coach dies after shooting near practice in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near a youth football practice in College Hill Tuesday. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at Belmont and Larch avenues. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two people suffering from gunshot...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kings Center Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WYFF4.com
A nursing student rendered aid to shooting victims. Then she discovered she was also shot
A nursing student in Ohio helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot in a...
WLWT 5
Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End
CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
Fox 19
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A youth football team is mourning their beloved coach after he was shot and killed Tuesday night after practice. Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue. Knox coached the youth football team that uses the park...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Centerdale Road in Sharonville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
CPD traffic blitz leads to hundreds of stops, penalties
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police’s two-week traffic blitz lead to hundreds of traffic stops and dozens of penalties. Police recently stepped up to traffic patrols to promote safe driving following several hit-and-runs around the area. "People running red lights, people driving aggressively, people driving too fast and we had...
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in West End shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
WLWT 5
Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
Comments / 9