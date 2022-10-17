Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs
There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Oct. 14-20
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Oct. 14-20.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Oct. 21
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have an offensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Oct. 14-20.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Girls Soccer: 2022 SJ Coaches’ Cup final preview - No. 11 Eastern vs. No. 13 Shawnee
Girls Soccer: Shawnee at Cherokee, Tues. Oct. 4. — SJ COACHES’ CUP TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Devils’ speedy play style key in 4-1 win vs. Islanders: ‘That’s a fast hockey club over there’
Gulping for air, Islanders center Mat Barzal stared at reporters and collected his thoughts. Barzal’s team was fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Devils after being out hustled for most of the game. New Jersey forwards Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat showcased excellent speed and playmaking abilities, which led to a blowout victory, a 43-to-17 shot advantage –– and a compliment from the Islanders star.
Irvington over Snyder - Boys soccer recap
Karl Boucher scored twice to lead Irvington in a 5-2 win over Snyder, in Jersey City. Axel Garay, Dorvilne Woodler, and Gowens Louis also scored for the Blue Knights (6-12-1). Snyder fell to 1-15 on the season.
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Giants’ injury report: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari will miss third straight game; Oshane Ximines also out
Plan A at outside linebacker every week for the Giants is to have the quartet of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines active. This, however, will be another week that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have to go with Plan B. Coach Brian Daboll gave a thumbs...
Boys soccer: Haddon Heights takes shutout over Highland
Trent Begley, Evan Rasicci and Nolan Lachall all scored to lead Haddon Heights in a 3-0 win over Highland, in Blackwood. Sean Fischer made six saves to earn the shutout for Haddon Heights (7-6-2). Thomas Murray recorded 13 saves for Highland (6-9-1).
Jackson Memorial edges Middletown North - Girls soccer - Shore Conf. Coaches - Final
Chloe Messer nailed the game-winner with her second goal of the day as Jackson Memorial defeated Middletown North, 3-2, in the final round of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Renee Wanzor added a goal and an assist for Jackson Memorial (9-8), which played to a 1-1 tie at...
Cross-country: County championship results, photos and recaps for Friday, Oct. 21
Cross-country: County championship results, photos and recaps for Friday, Oct. 21
Lyndhurst over Rutherford - Boys soccer recap
Robert Dasler Jr. scored a goal and had an assist as Lyndhurst defeated Rutherford 2-0 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (9-4-2) outshot Rutherford 14-8 in the game. Tyler Wise also had a goal with Ali Celik tallying an assist. Lucas Baroni had six saves. Michael Boylan had 11 saves in goal for Rutherford (7-7-1).
Absegami ties Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Absegami played Cedar Creek to a 0-0 draw in Egg Harbor City. Karmjeet Nagara recorded five saves for the Braves (2-13-1). Cedar Creek is now 5-7-4 on the season.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament final preview — No. 12 Ramapo vs. Ridgewood
Ridgewood (8-5-2) vs. Ramapo (12-0-1) Ramapo earned a first-round bye in this year’s Bergen County Tournament, as they opened up tournament play with a narrow 2-1 victory over River Dell in the second round. They handed Garfield their first loss of the season in the quarterfinal round in a 4-1 rout, then proceeded to take down Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round 2-1.
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).
Monmouth over Manchester Twp - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Castro scored twice to lead Monmouth in a 2-0 win over Manchester Township, in Manchester. Kyle Desai made five saves to earn the shutout for Monmouth (11-7), while Philip Barbosa recorded one assist. Manchester Twp fell to 11-7.
