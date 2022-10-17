ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

iheart.com

Drivers suffer critical injuries in Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Three people are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Holland Township. Sheriff's deputies in Ottawa County say an 18-year-old driver crossed the Douglas Avenue center line after 5 p.m. That person was flown to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver's 18-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
Fox17

Suspect and victim identified in GR crash that killed bicyclist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bicyclist who died after being hit by a car and dragged for several blocks in Grand Rapids Sunday night has been identified. The crash took place near the intersection at Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street at around 10:30 p.m. The Grand Rapids Police Department...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
KENTWOOD, MI
iheart.com

Family of four from Fremont missing

FREMONT, Mich. - Investigators are searching for the Cirgliano family, who have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday. Relatives say that the father, Anthony, had been "exhibiting paranoid behaviors" on Sunday. The family may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan license plate DJL1982. MSP...
FREMONT, MI
iheart.com

Man, 27, charged following fatal Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 27-year-old has been charged with felonies following a June crash that killed a 65-year-old in Grand Rapids. Jeremy Cox was driving on Maryland Avenue when he crossed the center line and hit the second vehicle.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Driver arrested, charged in Grand Rapids fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they believe was the driver involved in a crash over the summer that resulted in the death of another man. The suspect faces single counts of reckless driving causing death, and driving while license suspended causing death. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press is not naming the man, pending his arraignment in Kent County District Court.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

