Three injured in serious crash near Holland
Two people were critically injured and another was moderately injured in a crash near Holland Thursday, deputies say.
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
Oshtemo Township man attacked by three dogs felt 'close to death'
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich — A Kalamazoo County man was hospitalized after he was mauled by a group of three pit bulls near the man's home Wednesday, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken. Marc Bouchie, 68, was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital after he suffered severe bite injuries...
Drivers suffer critical injuries in Holland Township crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Three people are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Holland Township. Sheriff's deputies in Ottawa County say an 18-year-old driver crossed the Douglas Avenue center line after 5 p.m. That person was flown to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver's 18-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
Suspect and victim identified in GR crash that killed bicyclist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bicyclist who died after being hit by a car and dragged for several blocks in Grand Rapids Sunday night has been identified. The crash took place near the intersection at Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street at around 10:30 p.m. The Grand Rapids Police Department...
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
Death of 46-year-old man in Grand Rapids ruled a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the killing of a 46-year-old man found dead Thursday morning. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, but authorities have not shared how he died. Police say they found the victim, identified as Santino Ysasi,...
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
Family of four from Fremont missing
FREMONT, Mich. - Investigators are searching for the Cirgliano family, who have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday. Relatives say that the father, Anthony, had been "exhibiting paranoid behaviors" on Sunday. The family may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan license plate DJL1982. MSP...
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
Aero Med helicopter responds to serious crash near Zeeland high school campus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Aero Med helicopter on Thursday, Oct. 20, has responded to a serious crash north of Zeeland East High School. The crash happened around noon on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive involving a car and a dump truck, Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported. An...
GRPD says driver of fatal hit-and-run 'intoxicated' at the time and will be charged
Grand Rapids Police said Wednesday that a bicyclist has died after being dragged for several blocks in a hit-and-run, while the driver of the vehicle has been charged in the biker’s death. Authorities Wednesday said that 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh died in the hospital after witnesses found him lying...
Man, 27, charged following fatal Grand Rapids crash
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 27-year-old has been charged with felonies following a June crash that killed a 65-year-old in Grand Rapids. Jeremy Cox was driving on Maryland Avenue when he crossed the center line and hit the second vehicle.
Van dragged man mile-and-half in suspected drunken driving crash, left ‘blood trail,’ records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A suspected drunken driver dragged a bicyclist an estimated mile-and-a-half, leaving a blood trail, and later told police he knew he was in a crash, according to court records. Trevon Dylan Poe, 27, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Grand Rapids District Court on two 15-year...
Driver arrested, charged in Grand Rapids fatal crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they believe was the driver involved in a crash over the summer that resulted in the death of another man. The suspect faces single counts of reckless driving causing death, and driving while license suspended causing death. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press is not naming the man, pending his arraignment in Kent County District Court.
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Person in custody after Kentwood domestic situation closed road
KENTWOOD, MI -- Police took one person into custody following a domestic situation in a Kentwood neighborhood that prompted police to close a road. Police about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 issued an alert, asking the public to avoid the area of Hickory Hill Court in the Baily’s Grove neighborhood.
