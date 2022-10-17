Major: Psychology with minors in Chinese and criminal justice. Internship: Huber is interning for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), at the joint base Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina, where she gains experience in NCIS operations, concerning active and retired U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members and families. She shadows current NCIS Special Agents to collect evidence, interview suspects, analyze crime scenes, execute search warrants, obtain DNA and fingerprint samples, write case reports and warrants, attend high-profile meetings with other federal agencies and reviews cold cases. Huber works alongside HPU alumni Dan Zemen, Class of 2013.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO