High Point, NC

High Point University

Former Chick-fil-A V.P. Mentors HPU Students on Acing the Interview

High Point University’s fall lineup of global leaders in the Access to Innovators Program continued on Oct. 18 with Dee Ann Turner, HPU’s Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence and former vice president for talent at Chick-fil-A. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 – High Point University’s fall lineup...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Thomas Hart Directs Sports Broadcasts

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

WGHP: Steel From Twin Towers Installed in HPU’s Qubein Arena

High Point University recently installed a patriotic addition to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. The God. Family. Country. letters in the arena now hold steel from the remains of the Twin Towers after the 9/11 attacks. HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein shares the symbolism behind the steel and why it’s important to the university.
High Point University

High Point Mayor Declares October as American Pharmacists Month

A High Point University pharmacy student helped bring this proclamation to life. In the front row from left are student Allie Poovey, professor Dr. Jordan Smith, students Cashmir Blount, Annie Lavallee, Danyelle Thompson and Devon Hess. In the back row from left are student Zach Amigo, HPU Provost Dr. Daniel Erb, Dean Dr. Mary Jayne Kennedy, Mayor Wagner, and students Shane Garrettson and Kedar Oza.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Internship Profile: Natalee Huber Conducts Naval Criminal Investigations

Major: Psychology with minors in Chinese and criminal justice. Internship: Huber is interning for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), at the joint base Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina, where she gains experience in NCIS operations, concerning active and retired U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members and families. She shadows current NCIS Special Agents to collect evidence, interview suspects, analyze crime scenes, execute search warrants, obtain DNA and fingerprint samples, write case reports and warrants, attend high-profile meetings with other federal agencies and reviews cold cases. Huber works alongside HPU alumni Dan Zemen, Class of 2013.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Michaela Wasersztrum Continues Her Education in Chicago

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU’s Theater Department to Present a Night of Magic with ‘Cinderella’

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Theatre will present a night of magic, music and more with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The show will be performed Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are open to the public and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

