Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
High Point University
Former Chick-fil-A V.P. Mentors HPU Students on Acing the Interview
High Point University’s fall lineup of global leaders in the Access to Innovators Program continued on Oct. 18 with Dee Ann Turner, HPU’s Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence and former vice president for talent at Chick-fil-A. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 – High Point University’s fall lineup...
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Thomas Hart Directs Sports Broadcasts
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
High Point University
WGHP: Steel From Twin Towers Installed in HPU’s Qubein Arena
High Point University recently installed a patriotic addition to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. The God. Family. Country. letters in the arena now hold steel from the remains of the Twin Towers after the 9/11 attacks. HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein shares the symbolism behind the steel and why it’s important to the university.
High Point University
High Point Mayor Declares October as American Pharmacists Month
A High Point University pharmacy student helped bring this proclamation to life. In the front row from left are student Allie Poovey, professor Dr. Jordan Smith, students Cashmir Blount, Annie Lavallee, Danyelle Thompson and Devon Hess. In the back row from left are student Zach Amigo, HPU Provost Dr. Daniel Erb, Dean Dr. Mary Jayne Kennedy, Mayor Wagner, and students Shane Garrettson and Kedar Oza.
High Point University
Internship Profile: Natalee Huber Conducts Naval Criminal Investigations
Major: Psychology with minors in Chinese and criminal justice. Internship: Huber is interning for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), at the joint base Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina, where she gains experience in NCIS operations, concerning active and retired U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members and families. She shadows current NCIS Special Agents to collect evidence, interview suspects, analyze crime scenes, execute search warrants, obtain DNA and fingerprint samples, write case reports and warrants, attend high-profile meetings with other federal agencies and reviews cold cases. Huber works alongside HPU alumni Dan Zemen, Class of 2013.
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Michaela Wasersztrum Continues Her Education in Chicago
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
High Point University
HPU’s Theater Department to Present a Night of Magic with ‘Cinderella’
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Theatre will present a night of magic, music and more with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The show will be performed Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are open to the public and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
Eastern Alamance High School student to be charged after knife found following fight, school district says
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A student at Eastern Alamance High School is expected to face charges after a fight, according to Alamance-Burlington School System. At about 9 a.m. Monday morning, a fight broke out involving two students at Eastern Alamance High School, the district said. According to ABSS, no one was hurt, but a knife […]
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery. According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower […]
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person at a shopping center. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
Man killed in hit-and-run on South University Parkway in High Point identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in High Point. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving, according to High Point police. […]
47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
1 shot in parking lot of Dudley High School, taken to hospital, 4 charged with having guns on school property, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were at the scene of a reported shooting at Dudley High School on Friday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened at 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. after the football game had ended. Police responded when they were told about a gun being fired, and arriving officers found a […]
Family of Clemmons woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
