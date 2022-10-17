ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN



WLWT 5

Hung jury dismissed in West Chester quadruple murder trial; pre-trial date set

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A jury has been dismissed after announcing they are unable to reach a unanimous decision in the West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The announcement came after a Butler County judge directed jurors to return to the deliberation room to decide if they feel they can reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky

There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

No injuries reported after structure fire in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Multiple fire companies were involved in extinguishing a kitchen fire that broke out in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Captain Kevin Martin with the Forest Park Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-75/71 in northern Kentucky

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLWT 5

High school football Best Bets: Week 10

We’re finally to the final week of the regular season in Ohio, the first round of the playoffs in Indiana, and two weeks away from postseason action in Kentucky. There are titles up for grabs this week on both sides of the river while critical matchups will help jockey seeding among the middle of the pack. To help make sense of the week of madness ahead, here are this week’s Best Bets.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.

