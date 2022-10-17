Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Driver indicted in crash that killed 18-year-old Mason graduate
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after investigators say he drove impaired and hit and killed an 18-year-old in West Chester earlier this year. It happened on June 14 when, according to a crash report, 24-year-old Michael Ondreka blew a red...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Chester Thursday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive. The investigation is ongoing. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Family reaction after jurors end night one of deliberations in West Chester's quadruple murder case
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — After several hours, night one of deliberations in West Chester's quadruple murder case has come to a close. It has been a wave of emotions as the victims' family members await a verdict. "It's like every day is so painful for us. And today, it's...
WLWT 5
Police chief: 2 Fairfield Township officers resign for not firing at shooting suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two Fairfield Township police officers have resigned over how they handled a homicide investigation. The police chief confirmed the officers stepped down for not shooting at a homicide suspect. It happened Oct. 8 around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on...
WLWT 5
Massachusetts woman accused of weaponizing bees to stop officers trying to enforce eviction
LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Law enforcement officers face all kinds of threats. But out in Massachusetts, they never saw this one coming. They say a 55-year-old woman weaponized bees to try to stop an eviction. Investigators say the winged weapons came stacked in hives on a trailer. "The bees came...
WLWT 5
911 call reveals moments after mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 911 call reveals the moments after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township on Monday. "My mail delivery carrier just got held up and his keys stolen in front of my house," the caller on the phone told a dispatcher. "I think he had a gun."
WLWT 5
Hung jury dismissed in West Chester quadruple murder trial; pre-trial date set
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A jury has been dismissed after announcing they are unable to reach a unanimous decision in the West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The announcement came after a Butler County judge directed jurors to return to the deliberation room to decide if they feel they can reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say
CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Jury deliberations begin in West Chester quadruple murder trial
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three and a half years after four members of one West Chester family were murdered, the case is now in the hands of a jury. After listening to testimony for the last two and a half weeks, jurors started deliberating Wednesday afternoon. It came...
WLWT 5
Jury deadlocked in West Chester quadruple murder trial; judge ends deliberation for Thursday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County judge urged jurors to try harder to reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The jury is trying to decide whether 40-year-old Gurpreet Singh is guilty of four counts of aggravated murder. The jury requested to be brought...
WLWT 5
Two jurors in favor of convicting Gurpreet Singh on aggravated murder speak with WLWT
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two weeks of testimony and contentious deliberations ended with a hung jury in Butler County's quadruple murder case. Gurpreet Singh, 40, was facing the death penalty if convicted on four counts of aggravated murder. "There are only four words to describe my decision to move forward...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, building struck on West Fork Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries, building struck on West Fork Road in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky
There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
WLWT 5
No injuries reported after structure fire in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Multiple fire companies were involved in extinguishing a kitchen fire that broke out in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Captain Kevin Martin with the Forest Park Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-75/71 in northern Kentucky
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 between U.S. 25 and Kyles lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Wright, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
High school football Best Bets: Week 10
We’re finally to the final week of the regular season in Ohio, the first round of the playoffs in Indiana, and two weeks away from postseason action in Kentucky. There are titles up for grabs this week on both sides of the river while critical matchups will help jockey seeding among the middle of the pack. To help make sense of the week of madness ahead, here are this week’s Best Bets.
WLWT 5
Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
