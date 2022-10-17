Read full article on original website
Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal […]
Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department. On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police. Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging […]
Man arrested in shooting at Cutler Food Market, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on August […]
Man with boyfriend assaulted in Tower District hate crime, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A same-sex couple was the target of a hate crime last week in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Police Department. Just before midnight on Friday, officials said a 39-year-old man was walking with his boyfriend near Olive and Yosemite avenues when they passed by two other people. Investigators said […]
Barricaded Suspect Leads to Felony Arrest in Oakhurst
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000...
Punishment for the first of 5 defendants in deadly Bowlero fight & shooting
A sheriff's deputy handcuffed 29-year-old Isaac Havens in court so he can begin his one-year jail sentence for assault.
Shooting across from Edison High school sends man to hospital
Officers were called to an apartment complex at California and Tulare Avenues, right across from Edison High School, just before 4.a.m Thursday morning.
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at several Central California high schools.
Police investigating shooting in West Central Fresno
The shooting happened at Clinton and Weber in a dirt field behind the W.S.S Shoe Store just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Woman dies in Visalia hit and run, suspect arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Visalia Wednesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say the pedestrian was crossing Mooney Blvd and Tulare Avenue around 9:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle going southbound on Mooney Blvd. After the collision, police say the […]
Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
Man and Two Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in Lemoore
A man and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting in Lemoore. On the afternoon of October 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West D and Armstrong Streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a lone victim who’d suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
DA: Man sentenced for throwing hammer at wife’s head
FRESNO, COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A repeated domestic violence offender was sentenced in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday. 43-year-old Pascual Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for domestic violence charges against his wife. A jury found Sanchez guilty of causing bodily harm to his spouse in two separate instances. The assaults included Sanchez […]
He Threw a Shovel at Investigators. Now He’s Going to Prison.
A 28-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a shovel at an auto theft investigator two years earlier. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Antonio Jesus Palomino was arrested...
WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
Man shot through bedroom window in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex near Edison High School on Tulare Street and California Avenue. Investigators say it appears the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot through a bedroom […]
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Woman shot after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot by a homeowner during an attempted break-in early Wednesday morning near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they respond to the area of Ashlan and Sycamore avenues around 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they say the woman was not […]
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
