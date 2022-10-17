ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department. On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police. Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging […]
PARLIER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in shooting at Cutler Food Market, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on August […]
CUTLER, CA
crimevoice.com

Barricaded Suspect Leads to Felony Arrest in Oakhurst

Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while walking in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man and Two Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in Lemoore

A man and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting in Lemoore. On the afternoon of October 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West D and Armstrong Streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a lone victim who’d suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for throwing hammer at wife’s head

FRESNO, COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A repeated domestic violence offender was sentenced in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday. 43-year-old Pascual Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for domestic violence charges against his wife. A jury found Sanchez guilty of causing bodily harm to his spouse in two separate instances. The assaults included Sanchez […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

He Threw a Shovel at Investigators. Now He’s Going to Prison.

A 28-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a shovel at an auto theft investigator two years earlier. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Antonio Jesus Palomino was arrested...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot through bedroom window in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.  Police say it happened around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex near Edison High School on Tulare Street and California Avenue. Investigators say it appears the victim, a man in his 30s,  was shot through a bedroom […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman shot after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot by a homeowner during an attempted break-in early Wednesday morning near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies say they respond to the area of Ashlan and Sycamore avenues around 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they say the woman was not […]
KERMAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy