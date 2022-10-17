Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla

Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Washington banker named to state health and education board
Washington banker Robert Dobsch, of Bank of Franklin County, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority, according to a Friday press release from the governor’s office. “I am truly humbled by the Governor’s appointment,” Dobsch said. “To serve on a board that...
Washington Missourian
Union OKs pavilion funding request
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved a resolution authorizing the city to seek a grant to help restore the large pavilion at City Park. The resolution commits the city to pay 50 percent of the project costs, along with grant money it is seeking from the National Park Service through the state parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Washington Missourian
Red Cross to host multiple blood drives in region
The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County. The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross.
Washington Missourian
Developers seek tax credits for residential projects in Washington, Union and St. Clair
Three proposed Franklin County apartment projects are being considered for low-income housing tax credits and loans from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC). Residents interested in providing feedback about whether the projects should receive the tax credits and loans can tune into a webinar public hearing on Nov. 3.
Washington Missourian
City to spend nearly $1.2M on new HVAC system for Washington library
The Washington Public Library’s HVAC system will be getting a nearly $1.2 million overhaul. At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Washington City Council unanimously approved a system redesign and installation by Veregy LLC, an engineering firm based in Phoenix.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
Washington Missourian
Borgia volleyball claims three wins at Ozark Tournament
St. Francis Borgia wedged a trio of volleyball victories between two losses at last weekend’s Ozark Grand Slam Invitational Friday and Saturday. “It was good competition and a good tournament,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
Washington Missourian
Knights swim past conference rival in dual meet
Hosting it’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association arch-rival, the combined Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian squad, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights powered to a 107-55 win Friday afternoon at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA. “The Borgia guys got it done again,” Borgia Head Coach Diane...
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays to host Cape Notre Dame Wednesday
The Washington softball Lady Jays will have a round of home cooking in this year’s playoffs. The team will play its final home game at Lakeview Park Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Class 4 state quarterfinals against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
Washington Missourian
Hope gift is a catalyst
A proposed Washington riverfront playground got a big boost recently thanks to a $25,000 donation from local dentist Dr. Mark Tobben and his wife Lisa. The playground, which is expected to cost around $88,000, is one of a number of improvements that city leaders hope to add to a riverfront that continues to evolve and flourish. The Washington City Council approved the playground design Monday evening.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
mycouriertribune.com
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut
(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
Washington Missourian
Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington
Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
Missouri’s Elephant Rocks voted America’s 3rd favorite natural landmark
Elephant Rocks was voted America's third favorite natural landmark.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms
The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
KYTV
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Fire District Shuffle
A couple familiar faces to the fire industry have moved on to be named as division chiefs for neighboring fire districts. Mark Amsinger, serving the lake area since 1996 and most recently as the chief in Lake Ozark, was introduced on social media as taking over the position for the Mid-County District.
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
