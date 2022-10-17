ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla

By Reid Glenn • Business, Education Reporter • glennr@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 4 days ago
Washington Missourian

Washington banker named to state health and education board

Washington banker Robert Dobsch, of Bank of Franklin County, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority, according to a Friday press release from the governor’s office. “I am truly humbled by the Governor’s appointment,” Dobsch said. “To serve on a board that...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Union OKs pavilion funding request

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved a resolution authorizing the city to seek a grant to help restore the large pavilion at City Park. The resolution commits the city to pay 50 percent of the project costs, along with grant money it is seeking from the National Park Service through the state parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Red Cross to host multiple blood drives in region

The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County. The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia volleyball claims three wins at Ozark Tournament

St. Francis Borgia wedged a trio of volleyball victories between two losses at last weekend’s Ozark Grand Slam Invitational Friday and Saturday. “It was good competition and a good tournament,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Knights swim past conference rival in dual meet

Hosting it’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association arch-rival, the combined Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian squad, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights powered to a 107-55 win Friday afternoon at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA. “The Borgia guys got it done again,” Borgia Head Coach Diane...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays to host Cape Notre Dame Wednesday

The Washington softball Lady Jays will have a round of home cooking in this year’s playoffs. The team will play its final home game at Lakeview Park Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Class 4 state quarterfinals against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Hope gift is a catalyst

A proposed Washington riverfront playground got a big boost recently thanks to a $25,000 donation from local dentist Dr. Mark Tobben and his wife Lisa. The playground, which is expected to cost around $88,000, is one of a number of improvements that city leaders hope to add to a riverfront that continues to evolve and flourish. The Washington City Council approved the playground design Monday evening.
WASHINGTON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut

(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington

Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
WASHINGTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms

The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Area Fire District Shuffle

A couple familiar faces to the fire industry have moved on to be named as division chiefs for neighboring fire districts. Mark Amsinger, serving the lake area since 1996 and most recently as the chief in Lake Ozark, was introduced on social media as taking over the position for the Mid-County District.
LAKE OZARK, MO

