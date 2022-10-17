Read full article on original website
bcdemocratonline.com
City of La Junta rocked by devastating fire
After standing for almost a century, the WW Feed and Supply building, formally the old Santa Fe Railroad building at 303 West 1st Street, has been burned to the ground by a devastating structure fire. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online...
Fire activity closes Hwy. 50 in both directions in La Junta
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire activity in La Junta city limits have prompted Colorado State Patrol (CSP) to close Hwy. 50 in both directions. (Chris Salas) At this time, Hwy. 50 traffic is being diverted on 3rd St. No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO The post Fire activity closes Hwy. 50 in both directions in La Junta appeared first on KRDO.
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
Fire engulfs large feed and supply store in La Junta
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, the La Junta Fire Department responded to a blaze at WW Feed & Supply on W 1st Street/Highway 50 in La Junta. The fire and response have caused the roadway to be closed for several hours. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy The post Fire engulfs large feed and supply store in La Junta appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are hoping the public can help them track down a shoplifting suspect. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspect on Thursday that can be viewed on the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Big R store.
KKTV
Gas prices dropping again, but it’s not all good news, say experts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are sliding downward again, but experts say it’s not for the best reason. According to AAA, it’s fears of a global recession that are causing crude oil prices to plummet, and thus, dropping prices at the pump. Drivers have also cut back on buying gas, further decreasing costs.
KKTV
Former Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in as U.S. marshal
Denver, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was sworn in as the 31st United States Marshal for the District of Colorado Thursday. An oath of office was administered at the U.S. Courthouse in Denver. Taylor made his 10-42 final call as the Pueblo County Sheriff on October...
Did You Know the Ghost Town of Delhi, Colorado Was in a Movie?
Situated in a desolate area of Las Animas County is the abandoned town of Delhi, Colorado. The ghost town is just about halfway between Trinidad and La Junta on U.S. Route 350, but it's so small that many people drive right past it, not even knowing what once was. However, there's some interesting history to this tiny, Colorado location.
KKTV
Pueblo County announces 1st hospitalizations of the flu season
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo health officials say the county has had its first hospitalized flu cases of the season. “These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE). Hospitalizations are...
Man found dead along creek in Colorado identified, death considered suspicious
Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in Wednesday’s suspicious death. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police now say. Pueblo resident Ronald Thomas, 67, was found dead around 11:55 a.m. along Fountain Creek in Pueblo near the 100 block of...
KRDO
Several arrests made in multi-agency operation in Pueblo County to recover stolen vehicles
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies worked together to recover several stolen vehicles. Friday, the Pueblo Police Department announced it worked alongside the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Cańon City Police Department. During the day-long operation, three wanted criminals were arrested after a short...
FREEZE WARNING: Sub-freezing temperatures expected in Colorado as cold front moves through the state
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for several areas in Colorado ahead of sub-freezing temperatures expected on Monday. The warning will be in effect between midnight and 9 AM on Monday morning, with a cold front forecasted to impact most of the northeast plains, parts of the I-25 corridor, and the Palmer Divide.
Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
Pueblo District Attorney warns voters of common ballot mistakes ahead of November elections
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO) -- 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner is warning Pueblo County voters about a commonly made ballot mistake. The DA told KRDO he wants to make sure every vote counts in the upcoming election. According to Chostner, his office sent out 400 election letters warning voters Monday who made mistakes in the June 2022 Primary The post Pueblo District Attorney warns voters of common ballot mistakes ahead of November elections appeared first on KRDO.
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Colorado
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
