recordpatriot.com
State prisoner killed after attack in cell in SE Michigan
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said. The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township. The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another...
Three weeks after Ian, hard-hit Floridians are still searching for lost pets
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - As the water from Hurricane Ian's storm surge rose, Joseph Salvaggio climbed into his attic and huddled with his two cats. They stayed there for 20 hours, Mittens and Zoey keeping their owner warm as he waited for someone to rescue them. "We were trapped...
Man arrested by DeSantis's election police has his case dismissed
One of the 20 people arrested by Florida's new elections police force this summer had his charges dismissed Friday, in the first case to be resolved since Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his aggressive voter-fraud initiative. Robert Lee Wood was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with two counts of voter...
Florida's jobless rate drops to lowest level since 2006
TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% last month, the second lowest rate in the state’s recorded history and the lowest rate since October 2006, officials announced Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that Florida also had the second fastest Gross Domestic...
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent...
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
Hispanic voters could be 'key' in competitive Vega-Spanberger race
She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.
St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
Gov. Whitmer vetoes proposed change in deer hunting reporting law
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill on Friday that would remove the ability of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to put mandatory deer hunting reporting in place. Before the start of the fall 2022 deer season, the MDNR announced that hunters must report their harvest online within 72...
