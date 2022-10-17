Read full article on original website
Leadership Boot Camp Offered Virtually
(Bradenton, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022) – State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host Leadership Boot Camp, a popular professional development workshop, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, virtually through ZOOM. Registration is available online at SCF.edu/Training by searching for course 14289. Participants will learn how to...
New CEO Appointed at JFCS of the Suncoast Following National Search
SARASOTA, Fla. – (Oct. 20, 2022) Following an extensive national search, JFCS of the Suncoast announces the appointment of Dr. Helene Lotman to the CEO and President role effective Jan. 1, 2023. A mission-driven professional and visionary executive with more than 30 years of experience in diverse global business...
Women’s Resource Center Presents Career Connections: Interested in Funding Your Education?
During this online session, participants will learn how to fund education through financial aid, grants, and scholarships. Panelists include representatives from the Manatee Community Foundation, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, and USF-Sarasota-Manatee. (October 20, 2022) The Sarasota-Manatee region is rich in educational offerings for adults. There are also diverse funding...
Nearly $1 Million from Gulf Coast Community Foundation Transforms Lives Post Hurricane Ian
VENICE, FL (October 20, 2022) – Together with its generous donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) has provided nearly $1 million in immediate relief to area nonprofits devastated by Hurricane Ian. In the days following the storm, these grants have provided life-sustaining support to families and community members in the region who were left with uninhabitable homes, no food, and just the clothes on their backs.
Kiwanis Club of Tampa Hosts 54th Annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser
Tampa, Fla. – The Kiwanis Club of Tampa along with The Kiwanis Foundation are hosting their 54th Annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries on Thursday, October 20. To purchase a $12 BBQ chicken sandwich meal or to donate a meal, order online www.tampakiwanis.org/bbq/. Pick up is...
Hermitage Resumes Fall Programming with Artist Residencies and Free Community Events as Repair Efforts Continue; New Fall Programs Announced Featuring Award-Winning National and International Artists
With power and water restored, debris cleared away, and campus repairs ongoing, the Hermitage welcomes limited artists back to campus and resumes fall programming with a full line-up of wide-ranging events and expanded collaborations featuring some of the world’s leading artists. (October 20, 2022) — The Hermitage Artist Retreat...
Closing Weekend at The Bay Park’s 10-Day Grand Opening Offers Free and Exciting Programs for All
SARASOTA, Fla. – October 19, 2022 – The 10 Days at The Bay Grand Opening of the park continues with a number of free closing weekend events! The Grand Opening began on Friday, October 14, and continues through Sunday, October 23. Highlights of the closing weekend include:. RADD...
The Hernando County TDC is pleased to announce that Special Event Grant Funding is now open for applications
The primary purpose of the Hernando County Local Special Event Grant Funding Program is to provide funding to local organizations for marketing of special events that promote Hernando County as a tourist destination. Funds received pursuant to the Special Event Grant Funding Program must be used for expenditures associated with marketing and promoting the event to visitors and guests outside of Hernando County, with the goal of encouraging overnight visitors. The program is administered through the Hernando County Tourist Development Council (HCTDC) and Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau.
Area Real Estate Team Hosting 9th Annual Lemonade Stand to Benefit Pediatric Cancer
Coldwell Banker Realty agent Martha Thorn and her team, known collectively as the Thorn Collection, are hosting a community fundraising event, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 598 Indian Rocks Road North, Belleair Bluffs, from 4-6 pm. They have taken the iconic childhood symbol of a lemonade stand and transformed it into a fundraising event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The Thorn Collection Lemonade Stand website says it’s to support the fighters, admire the survivors, honor the taken and, above all, never give up hope for a cure.
36th Annual Holiday Show & Sale will Feature “Slendiferous” Gifts at DFAC!
Lights… lights and….. well…. more lights has been the ongoing theme for the 30+ years the Dunedin Fine Art Center has been mounting its festive holiday show and sale. DFAC reconfigures itself November 5th, 2022 in its holiday finest… albeit with a decidedly artistic flair. The centerpiece is undoubtedly the invitational exhibition, this year appropriately entitled Splendiferous! On a yearly basis, DFAC curators look to put together the best art, with a gift-giving perspective in mind. The result is a collection of works from around the region that any of your friends or relatives would be DELIGHTED to find under their tree.
Andrea Bocelli in Concert for Valentine’s at the Straz Center
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. DETAILS: Andrea Bocelli returns to the United States for his beloved Valentine’s Tour. The world’s most romantic voice will present an evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs in honor of the Valentine’s season. The tour comes on the heels of Bocelli’s most recent album, A Family Christmas, which finds the tenor joined by his son Matteo and daughter Virginia covering some of the world’s most memorable holiday classics.
Too Late To File Your Taxes? Maybe Not
United Way Suncoast wants to remind community members the IRS sent letters on Oct. 13 to more than 9 million potentially eligible families who did not claim stimulus payments, Earned Income Tax Credits, Child Tax Credit and other benefits. To claim these benefits, you can either file online yourself through...
