Lights… lights and….. well…. more lights has been the ongoing theme for the 30+ years the Dunedin Fine Art Center has been mounting its festive holiday show and sale. DFAC reconfigures itself November 5th, 2022 in its holiday finest… albeit with a decidedly artistic flair. The centerpiece is undoubtedly the invitational exhibition, this year appropriately entitled Splendiferous! On a yearly basis, DFAC curators look to put together the best art, with a gift-giving perspective in mind. The result is a collection of works from around the region that any of your friends or relatives would be DELIGHTED to find under their tree.

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO