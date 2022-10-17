VENICE, FL (October 20, 2022) – Together with its generous donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) has provided nearly $1 million in immediate relief to area nonprofits devastated by Hurricane Ian. In the days following the storm, these grants have provided life-sustaining support to families and community members in the region who were left with uninhabitable homes, no food, and just the clothes on their backs.

